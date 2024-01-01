Tao City Legislative Council District 2 fierce battle, blue camp Tu Quanji shouted to concentrate votes – Politics – China Times News Network

There is a fierce battle in Tao City Legislative District 2. Former President Ma Ying-jeou went to the Yangmei platform today. Kuomintang Tu Quanji’s support rate increased and he shouted to gather votes for support. (Provided by Tu Quanji/faxed by Lu Xiaochan from Taoyuan)

Former President Ma Ying-jeou went to the Xifu Palace in Yangmei District, Taoyuan on New Year’s Day, and accompanied the Kuomintang Taoyuan Second District Legislative Candidate Tu Quanji to pray for blessings. Afterwards, the two of them swept the streets along the surrounding Dahua Street to pray for votes. The public’s enthusiastic response was evident Although President Ma has left office nearly eight years ago, he is still popular among the people. Tu Quanji said that support in recent polls has increased significantly, and has even flipped from lagging to leading, which shows that the public has dismissed the majority of public opinion from the DPP.

Tu Quanji said in his speech that the second election in Tao was a stalemate, and the poll commissioned by the team in October was still lagging behind. However, after two months of hard work, in addition to the continued consolidation of Yangmei District’s basic base, the support for the three coastal districts has increased significantly. It has gone from lagging to leading in December.

He analyzed that the increase in support in the polls in the three coastal districts is simply due to the broad support for the electoral political opinions and policy discussions, including opposition to the black box decision-making of the SRF, the return of the Water Conservancy Commission to farmers, and the implementation of care for the households demolished in the aviation city. Guanyin, Xinwu, Highly affirmed by Dayuan voters. He also emphasized that the reversal in the polls highlights voters’ dissatisfaction with the current legislators, especially the fact that the Republic of China, as the mainstream public opinion in society and Taiwan’s national protector, has become a “disaster” in the words of Vice President Lai Ching-te. Tu Quanji called for a “reversal victory” in this election. The rotation of political parties is imminent, and more strange tricks will appear. He asked the villagers to come out to vote, concentrate their votes and persist with all their strength.

