Taoyuan legislative candidate Ma Zhiwei was expelled from the People’s Party for violating the anti-infiltration law | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

2024/1/6 14:25 (updated at 1/6 22:08)

The picture shows Ma Zhiwei (front, middle) drawing lots for legislative candidate numbers on December 20 last year.Photo by Central News Agency reporter Ye Zhen on January 5, 113

(Central News Agency reporter Wu Shenghong, Taipei, 6th) Taoyuan City Legislative Council candidate Ma Zhiwei was detained for violating the anti-infiltration law. The People’s Party said today that the Central Review Committee ruled that Ma Zhiwei had violated relevant integrity regulations and seriously affected her reputation, and ruled that she should be expelled from the party.

The People’s Party issued a statement in the afternoon stating that the party member Ma Zhiwei was suspected of accepting political donations from mainland China and was detained and banned from seeing him because of serious crimes related to anti-infiltration laws. The Central Review Committee targeted this case for violating relevant integrity regulations and affecting the reputation of the party. If it is serious, the penalty will be expulsion (expulsion from the party).

The People’s Party stated that when Ma Zhiwei was seeking to run for the position of legislator, the party’s internal selection mechanism assumed the responsibility of checking because she had concerns about relations with China and refused to nominate her. Subsequently, she was revoked from her post at the Taoyuan Party Headquarters.

People’s Party presidential candidate Ko Wenzhe recently went to Taoyuan to promote and took a photo with Ma Zhiwei. He responded today that any kind of people may stand next to her during her schedule. The People’s Party did not nominate her to run for the Legislature. It is inevitable that the schedule will be public unless Only if there are security concerns will the National Security Bureau be able to block it.

Ko Wenzhe said that Ma Zhiwei applied to run for the Legislative Council, but failed to vote. “You have to believe that the wisdom of the crowd is better than the wisdom of one person.” Later, he discovered that her relationship with China was too close. The People’s Party wants Taiwan’s independence and cross-strait peace, and Taiwan’s independence comes first. (Editor: Huang Ruihong) 1130106

