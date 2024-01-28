Tarab’s resort has no idea what to do with the problem bears. The only thing that is certain is that they want to put the shootings in the hands of hunters (interview)

#Tarabs #resort #idea #problem #bears #put #shootings #hands #hunters #interview

Rudolf Huliak, the unappointed candidate of the Nationalists for the Minister of the Environment and the current chairman of the NR SR Committee for Agriculture and the Environment, said that we have not dealt with problem individuals at all.

In recent years, the intervention team for the brown bear killed several individuals per year and did not need any exceptions from the authorities or cooperation with hunters, which the new management of the environmental department is now trying to achieve.

In a great interview with an expert Marian HLETKO, which Tarab’s resort got rid of due to an organizational change, we discuss the current situation with bears, but also the recent past. He recapitulates not only what was started under Budaj, but also critically evaluates the weaknesses of the system.

From the interview you will learn, among other things:

why it is comical that Rudolf Huliak criticizes the current manual for dealing with problem bears;

how the mayor of Očová didn’t care a few years ago that there were bears running around in his village and why he didn’t want to shoot the problematic individual, even though the intervention team offered it to him;

why regulatory hunting is not effective in reducing bear-human encounters;

that even in Finland they will probably stop regulating the bear;

why it’s pointless to invent a new way to shoot bears and what we should do instead;

how was it possible to reduce the occurrence of bears in Tatra settlements and whether shooting was used for this;

who was the first minister who went to the Tatras to look at problem bears;

what the state has failed at and what we need regardless of who is in power.

After the new government took office, the character of nature protection in Slovakia changed radically. The department in which you also worked is now led by those who had the most radical statements regarding nature protection before the elections. Experts are replaced by partisans and amateurs without blinking an eye. You, as one of the few, lasted quite a long time in the employment relationship, but finally it was canceled due to an organizational change. Filip Kuffa said at the last press conference that you did not show how you can work. How did you feel about your colleagues’ exchanges and what do you think about Kuff’s words to you?

What is happening now in the resort reminds me of the purges of 2007, when many directors of national parks and protected landscape areas also left. Several nature guards were even dismissed at that time. It is symptomatic that even then the SMER and SNS parties were in government.

I am saddened by the current layoffs all the more because the management has already dismissed five directors of national parks, I had a fair cooperation with all of them and I consider them my friends. The fact that a convicted poacher was placed at the head of TANAP shows the absolute loss of common sense of the department’s current management.

I consider the statements of State Secretary Filip Kuffa, with which he tried to question my expertise, to be purposeful. During the entire time that the current leadership has been in power, they have had no reservations about my work. So if they weren’t happy with my work, they forgot to tell me. No objections to my work were mentioned even in the final evaluation of the employee, which I received on the very day when I was notified of the cancellation of my position.

On the same press, Rudolf Huliak waved with the methodology according to which problem bears are dealt with nowadays. He claimed that you were its author. Is that so?

The methodological guideline that Huliak criticized was developed for the purpose of unifying the procedures for receiving and processing reports on the occurrence of a bear on the emergency call line. Its author is the crisis management section of the Ministry of the Interior of the Slovak Republic, I only provided background materials for it. So, if Rudolf Huliak criticizes this guideline, he is criticizing the work of the crisis management section at the Ministry of the Interior.

He was bothered by the fact that it states how to report the occurrence of a bear, what in the case of bodily injury or damage to property, but according to him, the methodology did not deal with mayors and mayors. He argued that the mayors are becoming hostages of the citizens who keep calling them because of the bears. According to him, you brought the situation to such a state, and therefore they at the ministry must find a quick solution before the bears wake up. So tell me, why was mayors not considered in that methodology?

These statements by Huliak only prove that he was looking for everything possible to try to question my expertise, which resulted in a criticism of a methodological guideline, the meaning of which he does not understand at all. The goal of the guideline was not to solve the entire bear issue, but only one specific part, namely the reporting of bear sightings on the 112 line.

We tried to unify the procedure of the components of the integrated rescue system after reporting the occurrence of a bear, while part of this guideline is also a set of standardized questions, with which the operator of the emergency line finds out from the reporter all the important information that is necessary to assess the level of danger.

This guideline also provides a clear instruction according to which, if the operator of the emergency line receives a report of the current occurrence of a bear in the inner village of the village, he will report the occurrence of the bear to the police operations center so that a police patrol can be immediately dispatched to the place to ensure the safety of the residents. It is really comical that Huliak and the leadership of the ministry declare that they want to unify the procedure of the rescue services, but when they already have a guideline that stipulates such a procedure, they criticize it.

Rudolf Huliak is also the mayor of the village, perhaps that is why he can empathize so vividly with the hostage role. I remember when you told me about your acquaintance. It was sometime in 2019. He was the mayor of Očová, you were newly employed in the State Nature Protection in the intervention team. You dealt with a bear that was returning to the village. You asked him at the time if he would shoot her, if ŠOP signed an agreement with his hunting association and he carried out the shooting. Do you remember what he told you then?

I remember it exactly like it was yesterday. Huliak told me then that he didn’t care if there was a bear running around the village, because if he shot it, he wouldn’t be able to catch the bear he wanted. It was during that period that his hunting association submitted an application to the ministry for an exemption to shoot a bear. Huliak was aware that if he shot this bear, the reason for granting another exception would probably disappear, and thus he would no longer be able to shoot the bear he already had in view. Because hunters usually want to shoot bears in the winter, when they have, as they say, a good blanket, i.e. thick fur.

In other words, Rudolf Huliak then joined those hunters, to whom none of the hunters wants to admit to today. Even the vice president of the hunting chamber, Alojz Kaššák, was at the mentioned press conference and made sure that it was heard that hunters were never concerned with trophy hunting, but with regulatory hunting.

Yes, it was obvious that he had his sights set on a bear and was after a trophy. In the end, it turned out that the bear was really shot by Huliak and he did not get an exemption to shoot another bear.

So let’s take a look at regulatory hunting. We have repeatedly informed about the fact that he is unable to help solve problem individuals. Even in Croatia, where regulated hunting works, they did not get rid of problem individuals, they still go to fruit orchards for plums. Tatra settlements were also visited by problem bears to a greater extent at the time when hunters shot them. Clashes and attacks decreased only after the municipalities provided themselves with trash cans. So how do you read these statements of hunters about the need for regulatory hunting?

Hunters have long been used to being able to shoot a certain number of bears because the Ministry of the Environment allowed them to be shot until they hit the legal limits. At that time, the courts of the Slovak Republic repeatedly stated that there had been a violation of the legislation in several cases. They stated that the exemptions were not issued in accordance with the legal regulations of the Slovak Republic, nor in accordance with European legislation.

When in 2021 an emergency team killed a bear with the working designation M4, a great wave of criticism arose. This bear had four cubs and taught them to eat garbage from a young age. It was a big old bear that repeatedly broke into a candy store in Stary Smokovec. She broke windows and broke down doors. When the intervention team killed this bear after several months of scaring, the hunters did not leave a single thread dry on them. They said how unethical it is to kill the mother of the cubs.

I mention this case precisely because the most common cause of a bear attack on a person is the surprise of the leading bear and her natural effort to defend the cubs. According to Michal Haring’s research, which analyzed bear attacks in Slovakia recorded in the years 2000-2016, an encounter with a bear was the leading cause of the attack in approximately 70 percent of the recorded attacks.

So if we were to use the “peasant common sense” that advocates of regulation hunting constantly invoke, while doing their best to ignore scientific studies that confirm the ineffectiveness of regulation hunting in mitigating human-bear conflicts, hunters would have to regulate the very lead bears they shot they themselves consider unethical. In addition, the regulation of polar bears would have serious consequences for the state of the population and the future survival of the species.

However, the current leadership of the ministry is clearly inclined to regulatory hunting. He argues, for example, that there are countries in Europe that have established regulatory hunting. They apparently like the fact that they can tell their voters that bears are being shot. So far, the European Commission is preventing us from doing this, as the bear is classified as a year-round protected animal and shooting is possible only in justified cases. Do you think that can change?

Yes, even Minister Taraba himself recently convinced the public that bears are shot everywhere, not just here. While the Finnish media reports that bear hunting in Finland will probably end, Minister Taraba tells the Slovak public that even in Finland they laugh at us, why we don’t hunt bears.

In 2022, the Finnish Wildlife Authority issued a permit to hunt 19 bears in the Kainuu region and in the Pirkanmaa area. However, a Finnish court ruled some time ago that these permits to shoot bears, issued by Finland’s national hunting authority for the purpose of population management, were against the law. In its judgment, the court confirmed what the Supreme Court of the Slovak Republic has repeatedly stated in its decisions, namely that an exception from species protection of the bear can only be issued on a selective basis, while all the conditions set out in the Habitats Directive must be met.

I expect that the legal exception hunting of bears will gradually disappear in Finland as well.

At the same time, I do not rule out that the situation may change within a few years. Efforts to weaken the protection of large carnivores in Europe will certainly not stop. For now, however, European legislation is immutable and sets clear rules that we are obliged to follow in bear management.

2 photos in Marián Hletko’s gallery during the filming of Pavel Fejér’s documentary on illegal feeding in NPR Šúr Source: FB Marián Hletko

How the new management of the resort wants to deal with bears

Let’s go now to how problem bears have been dealt with so far and what the new management wants to change. What is obvious so far is the beginning of cooperation with hunters, who, according to Rudolf Huliak, are immediately ready to replace the intervention team and even better, because they have hunting dogs and tests. The representative of ZMOS also thanked that finally not only the problem bears that return to the villages will be solved, but the problem will be solved comprehensively. However, we do not yet know exactly how. From these statements, it might seem that bears will be shot as soon as they appear in the village. However, Filip Kuffa ruled that out, saying that if a bear wanders into the village by accident, it will not be shot. The strike team is to continue, although Huliak has called it ineffective, and is even supposed to continue leading those strikes. It is not clear if and how the bears will continue to be scared. From the information so far, is it clear to you how they want to ensure the faster removal of bears?

I have no idea. The plans presented by Minister Taraba change relatively quickly over time. At first he said that the bears would be shot by the police, now he says that they will entrust the competence to hunters. But what I absolutely do not understand is their talk about the 24-hour emergency that the workers of the district offices will have to do to immediately issue a permit to the hunters to hunt the bear in the inner city. The permit for extraordinary hunting in a non-hunting area is subject to an administrative procedure, in which, in addition to the applicant, other participants in the procedure can also apply. In practice, it will probably look like this, that the only thing a district office worker can do on standby is to post a notice about the initiation of administrative proceedings on the official board and that he will not decide at all on the permission of special hunting at the time of his need.

I suppose it could take a few days.

Of course, administrative proceedings have statutory deadlines. In addition, the participants in the proceedings can question the reasons for the request in the proceedings, or file an appeal against the decision of the office.

In other words, they will alert the police, hunters, emergency team, district officials, but they will not get an immediate exemption for shooting.

Exactly.

This was and still is the advantage of the intervention team, because the legislator entrusted it with the clear powers established in Section 65a, paragraph 5 of the Act on Nature Protection of the Country, while also defining specific provisions of a special regulation that do not apply to the activities performed by the intervention team. This is, for example, the special permit for hunting in a non-hunting area, which the intervention team does not need at all to eliminate the bear in the inner city.

The representative of the intervention team, who could have said it at that press conference, was absent. Despite this, even Rudolf Huliak said that the intervention team will supervise everything and that it will literally be a kind of administrative link of the intervention. From Mrs. Fabricius’s statement, we learned that members of the intervention team are currently being sought and are awaiting training. However, they have relatively little time to fine-tune everything, as they want to have the new manual ready by the end of February.

Here I would like to point out an interesting moment. When, in 2020, Huliak’s hunting association was denied a waiver to shoot four bears because they did not request the waiver to kill specific problem individuals, Huliak thundered that documenting problem bears is not the job of hunters. And what does Huliak say today? He calls on hunters to cooperate in scaring off problem bears and monitoring their repeated intrusions into the built-up area, so that subsequently, if the situation demands it, they can be shot in the inner city.

Kuffa and Huliak say that they will not shoot the bear the first time it appears in the village, so they will have to evaluate that it is a repeated penetration of the same individual. Exactly what Huliak publicly rejected in 2020, however, the intervention team has been doing so far. It is therefore evident that the only goal of their announced methodology is that hunters are the executors of shooting bears. However, they certainly won’t want to shoot a bear in the inner city.

Yes, even the vice president of the hunting chamber himself said that hunters are not happy about having to shoot bears in the countryside. They will probably try to push those bears out of the village first.

And this is where the room for speculation arises. I wouldn’t be surprised if they shot the bear on the bait and then said it was a bear that was driven out of the inner city.

In the communication of the new management of the department, there is no mention at all that shooting is an emergency and therefore the last option in the case of problem bears. The reasons why bears change their behavior have been known for a long time. They are attracted to the vicinity of human dwellings by corn fields, fish ponds, unsecured trash cans, insufficient awareness among tourists…

Therefore, when Ministers Taraba and Takáč announced close cooperation, I expected that they would focus on these topics and how to start solving them together. However, not a word has been said about them yet.

The approach that the current leadership of the ministry is trying to communicate is not really comprehensive, they only focus on solving the consequences and do not solve the causes of the change in bear behavior at all.

For a conceptual solution to this issue, we must apply preventive measures to prevent bears from entering the inner city. Exactly the way we managed to do it in the High Tatras, where the situation was really serious, but it didn’t require hunters or the shooting of dozens of bears to solve it.

Reservations of conservationists for Budaj

Now let’s get to how it worked under Budaj. Many things have been accomplished. The intervention team itself began to work more professionally. Nevertheless, it is questionable whether the former management of the department had this topic under control.

The personnel expansion of the intervention team took place under Minister Solymos, as of January 1, 2020, we hired four new members. Under Minister Budaj, it was then possible to equip the intervention team with the necessary functional equipment, which we lacked until then.

At the same time, Ján Budaj was the first minister who personally came to see what the situation was like in the High Tatras and understood that the situation with bears will not change unless waste is taken care of, which attracts them to the hinterlands of Tatra settlements. Minister Budaj really tried to solve the situation comprehensively. Not only the consequences, but also the reasons why bears occur closer to people.

Honestly, what was not completely mastered was communicating the issue and educating the public. However, this cannot be blamed on Minister Budaj, because the absence of public education in this area is a long-standing deficiency. The state failed across the board in this matter precisely because shooting bears was considered the only solution to the problem. I am afraid that with this leadership of the ministry, the effort to communicate to the public the real causes of problems with bears will disappear completely.

That criticism was also heard by some conservationists. They claimed that the removal of problem individuals was not happening fast enough, which they recorded in an extremist voice. Denník N even published an interview with a member of the intervention team, Jaroslav Slašťan, where he complained specifically about you. You allegedly prevented them from removing problem individuals and complained that they did not have sufficient competence to make decisions in the field about the elimination of problem bears. At that time, you did not have the opportunity to react to it, but the then leadership of the ministry stood up for you. So how was it? Did you also defend incorrigible individuals?

I categorically reject statements that I prevented the intervention team from eliminating problem individuals. Jaroslav Slašťan tried to use them to cover his own failures in the insufficient justification of the proposed interventions, which I pointed out objectively. One of the shortcomings that I criticized was that the intervention team under his leadership justified the need to eliminate the bear with reports that were not related to the individual in question, or were not recorded at all in the central record of reports and could not be proven. In some cases, I also warned the intervention team and the management of the State Nature Conservancy that the intervention team did not take all the measures that should prevent the elimination of a protected animal.

So you weren’t against the removal of obviously problematic individuals, but you pointed to documentation that insufficiently justified their elimination.

Exactly.

But if we talk about the dissatisfaction of conservationists, we must also mention that in the summer of 2022 bears started to be killed a little faster. Because of this, Michal Haring actually left the northern intervention team, who at the time wrote on the social network that “he will be available if there is a will in Slovakia to solve the bear problem with reason and not with lead”.

Yes, it bothered Misha, and I totally understood, that emergency teams don’t use the same procedures when dealing with bear problems. While he and his emergency team in the north tried to use mainly preventive measures and really considered the removal of the bear as a last resort, the southern emergency team often approached the elimination very quickly. That’s exactly where my complaints were directed.

I remember a specific problem when the south intervention team led by Jaro Slašťan wanted to remove a bear with cubs that was visiting a fruit tree near the homestead, which was located in the extravillage of the village. However, the intervention team did not tell the owner of the house, who complained about the appearance of the bear, that the easiest solution to the situation is to pick the fruit, which was a clear attractant for the bear. If, on the one hand, a person says that he is afraid and demands that the bear be shot, but for his own safety he is not willing to cut down even a fruit tree, should the emergency team come and kill the bear?

It’s as if they’ve given up on those preventive measures.

I agree, but at the same time I have to admit that this job is very demanding. Members of the intervention team are often attacked by people, verbally insulted for not doing anything. It’s really not an easy job, and this is what can cause short-cut solutions that lead to a quick effort to eliminate the bear. However, the intervention team cannot resign from the application of preventive measures, which the legislation clearly requires.

I think that part of the conservationists perceived very sensitively even when cooperation with hunting associations began to develop under Budaj. It bothered them that if both conservationists and hunters use firearms to kill bears, how can one distinguish between them.Not to mention that killing by euthanasia is not only more humane, but also safer for everyone involved.

Part of the directive issued by the State Nature Conservancy, which sets out the procedures of the intervention team, is also a commitment that the intervention team will prioritize the capture and painless killing of a problem individual by euthanasia. However, some members of the intervention team repeatedly questioned this rule, which resulted in the shooting of a bear near Detva, which the intervention team never found.

What would help us with the bears?

Will the new study of the bear population, which Rudolf Huliak wants to have completed by the end of this year, help us?

The most interesting thing about Rudolf Huliak’s plan to do a new census is that it was he who questioned the very justification of the research. He repeatedly lied to the public that millions of euros were spent on the last genetic census of the bear, and now says new research needs to be done.

What’s even more interesting is that he already knows in advance that the Technical University in Zvolen will do the new research, and at the same time he probably has no idea that public procurement is required for such contracts. However, it is also possible that Huliak knows in advance who will win the public procurement. And if Huliak declares that the estimate of the population size by DNA analysis will be ready by the end of this year, then he is either intentionally lying, or he has no idea what he is talking about, which would not surprise me at all.

It is the end of January, and soon the number of encounters between humans and bears will probably start to increase again. Because in order to not have problem bears, society and every person would have to change their behavior and that is not happening. What can help us regardless of who runs the Ministry of the Environment?

What certainly won’t help us is panic, which even the current management of the department tried to create in the past. The fear of bears, which was intentionally spread by the current state secretary Filip Kuffa and Rudolf Huliak, only harms the effective solution of the situation.

Coincidentally, a few days ago I caught a video under Mr. Kuffa’s post, where a lady filmed dog tracks in the snow on the street in front of her house and says: Look, there’s a bear running here, there was a teddy bear. This is what causes the hate campaign against bears, that people see bears even where they are not.

What we need is to start educating people systematically. People fear what they don’t know. We have to constantly explain to them what to do in case they meet a bear, what to do to avoid it and how to behave in a crisis situation. What we really need to address as a priority is public education.

Get a new book from Laura Kellö Kalinska titled Murder of Ján and Martina – Investigation, which reveals previously unpublished details about the murder of a journalist and an archaeologist, but also behind the scenes of the police investigation of the most watched case in the modern history of Slovakia.