Tariq Qandil reveals the latest developments in Amri Farouk’s health condition

#Tariq #Qandil #reveals #latest #developments #Amri #Farouks #health #condition

Suleiman Al-Naqr Sunday, December 31, 2023 07:29 PM

Tariq Qandil, a member of the Al-Ahly Club’s Board of Directors, revealed the latest developments in the health condition of his colleague on the Board of Directors and Vice President of the Red Castle, Al-Amri Farouk, who is currently hospitalized due to the emergency health crisis that befell him recently and which caused him to lose consciousness.

A member of the Al-Ahly Club’s Board of Directors said in radio statements, “Until now, Al-Amri Farouk’s coma continues, and the situation remains as it has been since the beginning of the health crisis.”

Qandil added, “The matter now is not medical. The hope now is only in the generosity of God. The doctors did everything they had and in their power with him. We ask the masses of the Egyptian people to pray for Amri Farouk, so that he may recover and emerge from this ordeal quickly, and return to his family, his loved ones, and us as soon as possible.”

Also Read:  Three suspects die from gunfire

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Domino’s Pizza Nederweert opens its doors on January 2!
Domino’s Pizza Nederweert opens its doors on January 2!
Posted on
Not a good idea to record Baldur’s Gate 3 nude scenes on Xbox | News block
Not a good idea to record Baldur’s Gate 3 nude scenes on Xbox | News block
Posted on
Radio maker Hubert van Hoof (72) passed away
Radio maker Hubert van Hoof (72) passed away
Posted on
Buffon shocks with a revolutionary proposal – Football World – Italy
Buffon shocks with a revolutionary proposal – Football World – Italy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News