Tariq Qandil reveals the latest developments in Amri Farouk’s health condition

#Tariq #Qandil #reveals #latest #developments #Amri #Farouks #health #condition

Suleiman Al-Naqr Sunday, December 31, 2023 07:29 PM

Tariq Qandil, a member of the Al-Ahly Club’s Board of Directors, revealed the latest developments in the health condition of his colleague on the Board of Directors and Vice President of the Red Castle, Al-Amri Farouk, who is currently hospitalized due to the emergency health crisis that befell him recently and which caused him to lose consciousness.

A member of the Al-Ahly Club’s Board of Directors said in radio statements, “Until now, Al-Amri Farouk’s coma continues, and the situation remains as it has been since the beginning of the health crisis.”

Qandil added, “The matter now is not medical. The hope now is only in the generosity of God. The doctors did everything they had and in their power with him. We ask the masses of the Egyptian people to pray for Amri Farouk, so that he may recover and emerge from this ordeal quickly, and return to his family, his loved ones, and us as soon as possible.”