Tarsus Mayor resigned from CHP: He will be an independent candidate

WALL – In Mersin, CHP’s Tarsus Mayor Haluk Bozdoğan announced that he resigned from his party. Bozdoğan will enter the elections as an independent candidate.

Yesterday, it was confirmed in the CHP Party Assembly that Ali Boltaç would be nominated for Tarsus.

Reacting to the PM’s decision, Bozdoğan announced his resignation with a statement shared on social media and used the following statements: “Some of the Regional Deputies, the Deputies sent to our Region and interviewed, as a result of the surveys conducted and my individual meetings with CHP Chairman Mr. Özgür Özel, 25 MPs in Tarsus. “It has been stated to me that there is no problem with my candidacy for the Mayor of Tarsus Municipality, which we won with a record number of 95 thousand votes a year later, with the level we carried in the elections that ended in Tarsus with 50 thousand, and that I was ahead in the polls.”

HE CRITICISM BAŞARIR WITHOUT GIVING HIS NAME

Bozdogan, who criticized CHP Mersin Deputy Ali Mahir Basarir without naming him, continued his statement as follows:

“However, it appears that a member of parliament who lives in Istanbul and has no organic connection with Tarsus other than his registration, has the audacity to appoint his wife, his friend, and his advisors’ brothers-in-law to the districts of Mersin, and that he has disgraced the CHP to the whole country by reacting above the party’s MYK and PM organs.” Objecting to the facts that he made appointments and put bilateral relations, not the interests of the people, on the table, that he played ONE-MAN by not taking the opinion of any other regional MP and played with the fate of Tarsus and therefore Mersin, and that appointments made by one person cannot be accepted under these conditions, my dear, Republican People’s Party I resign from my party. I have decided to continue my work under the INDEPENDENT TARSUS MOVEMENT campaign and enter the local elections as an independent candidate, AS THE PEOPLE’S CANDIDATE.

Until the evening of March 31, the Republican People’s Party, which it tried to turn into a one man’s plaything and humiliated, objected to the questionable appointments in our district where 500 thousand people live; I declare that I will shout about this disgrace everywhere for the rest of my life.

The justification that Atatürk’s party, the political entertainers, turned Mersin into their plaything and that they intervened in every appointment, from the tea seller to the mayor, made it impossible for me to do politics under the umbrella of the Republican People’s Party in our region.

For these reasons, I submit my resignation to the clear conscience of the public and wish all my fellow citizens to a clean victory; I invite you to the INDEPENDENT TARSUS MOVEMENT.”

