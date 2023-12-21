Tasting of great wines: A Vaudois Merlot in front of big names

#Tasting #great #wines #Vaudois #Merlot #front #big #names

– A Vaudois Merlot in front of big names

Parcel 422 of the Dutruy Brothers, in Founex, won the major international Merlot tasting of “SonntagsBlick”.

Published today at 11:35 a.m.

Christian (left) and Julien Dutruy wowed the jury with their Merlot 422 ahead of the big favorites from Ticino and Bordeaux.

When organizing his large single-varietal tasting for the “SonntagsBlick”, Alain Kunz did not necessarily expect to find a wine from La Côte at the top of the 51 wines from around the world tasted blind by a renowned jury. The winner, therefore, is the Merlot Parcelle 422 (its cadastral number) from the Dutruy Brothers, in Founex. A high-end Merlot, vintage 2018, sold at 68 fr.

While everyone was waiting for a Ticino or Bordeaux wine, regions renowned for this grape variety, the podium revealed some surprises. After the Vaudois, it was an Austrian who placed on the second step, the Comondor 2019 from Weingut Nittnaus, in Burgenland. You have to wait until third place to find a Bordeaux wine, a Saint-Émilion, Château Péby-Faugères 2017.

Merlot 422 is only released during great vintages.

The Dutruy wine, whose estate was Swiss Cellar of the Year in 2017, is the “quintessence of our best plot of Merlot”. The jury found it “very fresh, with aromas of bread, roasting, a complex, floral wine, with light acidity, with velvet tannins, easy, calm and very long”.

This Parcel 422, planted with Merlot in 2005, is located in Commugny. It was not until 2018 that the Dutruys decided to make a grand vintage, which is only released in years when the quality is very high. After 2018, the winning vintage, the Dutruys promise another with 2022. The yields of the vines are very severely limited, the wine is aged for two years in barrels and six months in vats. Only 1500 bottles were released, there won’t be enough for everyone.

