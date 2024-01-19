Tata launched a competitor to Dacia Spring with an attractive price ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Tata #launched #competitor #Dacia #Spring #attractive #price #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Tata is making a bold move into the global electric car market with the introduction of its new zero-emission vehicle platform called acti.ev. Written in lower case, the acti.ev is a versatile platform capable of accommodating one to two engines, offering models with front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive configurations.

The first car created on this platform is called Punch.ev. Currently available for order in the local market and in North Africa, this compact SUV-like electric vehicle showcases technical characteristics that are in line with its Western counterparts. However, the prospect of Tata’s Punch.ev reaching European markets remains uncertain.

Punch.ev is available in two versions – standard and long-range, and is available in four different equipment configurations. In terms of power and battery specifications, the standard model features an 80 hp engine, 114 Nm of torque and a 25 kWh battery. On the other hand, the long-range version features 108 horsepower, 190 Nm of torque and a larger 35 kWh battery. Prices for the base model start at prices equivalent to around 12,000 euros.

While Tata hasn’t released extensive visual documentation to Punch.ev, a look at the available options reveals interesting features like a glass sunroof, powerful audio system, Full LED headlamps, standard 17.78-inch infotainment system developed by Harmann, etc. .

As for safety, the Punch.ev is equipped with various driving and parking assistance systems, including 360-degree cameras, blind spot warnings and six airbags for all passengers. As Tata moves forward with its acti.ev and Punch.ev platform, the global electric vehicle landscape could witness a new player vying for attention and market share.

