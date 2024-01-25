Tatiana Flores would have dedicated a MESSAGE to Sebastián Córdova after GREAT GOAL against San Luis (PHOTO) – Fox Sports

#Tatiana #Flores #dedicated #MESSAGE #Sebastián #Córdova #GREAT #GOAL #San #Luis #PHOTO #Fox #Sports

Tatiana Flores recently became the brand new signing of Tigres Femenil, a move that has excited the fans, but now many rumors have been unleashed on social networks that link her to Sebastián Córdova.

A rather peculiar image went viral, where Tatiana Flores apparently dedicates a message to the Tigres’ number ’17’, a story that no longer appears on her official Instagram, which is why it raises suspicions, but also rumors.

We recommend: Juan Escobar now has a new team! After controversy with Cruz Azul, he ties his pass TO TOLUCA!

Tatiana Flores’ message to Sebastián Córdova

This Wednesday, January 24, a round of early matches were played, which correspond to Matchday 4 of the Liga MX, including Atlético San Luis vs Tigres, a duel that the Felinos won.

Through social networks, an SUPPOSED story of Tatiana Flores went viral, where she dedicated a message to Sebastián Córdova, because in it she would show the admiration she has for him as a soccer player prior to her great goal.

Alleged message from Tatiana Flores (Special: Instagram)

“But how he plays 17. 3/3 is crazy. Great goal”, reads the image, which no longer appears on the Mexican’s official Instagram, so there are two theories: either she deleted it from her account or it could turn out to be a ‘fake’ image.

This image simply shows the admiration that Tatiana Flores would have for the way Córdova plays and the goal she scored, nothing more, but fans online believe that ‘a couple’ could form there.

We recommend: Cristiano, Kroos, Vela and other stars ‘welcomed’ Chicharito after returning to Chivas (VIDEO)

Beyond this wave of RUMORS, we are waiting for Tatiana to make her debut in the Liga MX Femenil, since the Amazonas’ next match will be on Friday, January 26 against Xolas, at 7:00 p.m.

Sebastián Córdova’s great goal