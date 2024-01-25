Tatiana Flores would have dedicated a MESSAGE to Sebastián Córdova after GREAT GOAL against San Luis (PHOTO) – Fox Sports

#Tatiana #Flores #dedicated #MESSAGE #Sebastián #Córdova #GREAT #GOAL #San #Luis #PHOTO #Fox #Sports

Tatiana Flores recently became the brand new signing of Tigres Femenil, a move that has excited the fans, but now many rumors have been unleashed on social networks that link her to Sebastián Córdova.

A rather peculiar image went viral, where Tatiana Flores apparently dedicates a message to the Tigres’ number ’17’, a story that no longer appears on her official Instagram, which is why it raises suspicions, but also rumors.

We recommend: Juan Escobar now has a new team! After controversy with Cruz Azul, he ties his pass TO TOLUCA!

Tatiana Flores’ message to Sebastián Córdova

This Wednesday, January 24, a round of early matches were played, which correspond to Matchday 4 of the Liga MX, including Atlético San Luis vs Tigres, a duel that the Felinos won.

Through social networks, an SUPPOSED story of Tatiana Flores went viral, where she dedicated a message to Sebastián Córdova, because in it she would show the admiration she has for him as a soccer player prior to her great goal.

Alleged message from Tatiana Flores (Special: Instagram)

“But how he plays 17. 3/3 is crazy. Great goal”, reads the image, which no longer appears on the Mexican’s official Instagram, so there are two theories: either she deleted it from her account or it could turn out to be a ‘fake’ image.

This image simply shows the admiration that Tatiana Flores would have for the way Córdova plays and the goal she scored, nothing more, but fans online believe that ‘a couple’ could form there.

Also Read:  Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers live updates, score, stream, start time, teams, Big Bash Cricket, Jake Weatherald

We recommend: Cristiano, Kroos, Vela and other stars ‘welcomed’ Chicharito after returning to Chivas (VIDEO)

Beyond this wave of RUMORS, we are waiting for Tatiana to make her debut in the Liga MX Femenil, since the Amazonas’ next match will be on Friday, January 26 against Xolas, at 7:00 p.m.

Sebastián Córdova’s great goal

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘I showed what I can buy’
‘I showed what I can buy’
Posted on
Search for right-back ended? FC Bayern Munich is probably getting serious about Sacha Boey from Galatasaray Istanbul
Search for right-back ended? FC Bayern Munich is probably getting serious about Sacha Boey from Galatasaray Istanbul
Posted on
Sex must be safe. How to keep it safe and stay away from disease | INN News
Sex must be safe. How to keep it safe and stay away from disease | INN News
Posted on
Erdogan supported the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership
Erdogan supported the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News