Tatiana from More than expected pays tribute to her mother: ‘You are doing well’ | RTL Boulevard

Tatiana from More than expected pays tribute to her mother: 'You are doing well'

Tatiana has recently started appearing daily in the program ‘More than expected’. The single mother of triplets shows how life with three children works. She occasionally gets help from her own mother. And to thank her, Tatiana posted an ode to her mother on Instagram.

“Sometimes when I’m grumpy, we can also have a nice bickering”

“What a fantastic, funny and super beautiful grandmother she is with beautiful hair,” writes Tatiana. ‘The girls are crazy about you and always enjoy it when you come. You are a helping hand to me when I need you or when I just want to have a laugh.’ It is not always peace and quiet between mother and daughter, but that is allowed. “Sometimes when I’m grumpy, we can also have a great bickering… intensely too,” she writes with laughing emojis.

‘It is so special to see you grow as a grandmother and I increasingly realize how special that is! You’re doing well, grandma!’ she continues cheerfully. Grandmother is always there not only for Tatiana, but also for her triplets Hope, Faith and Charity. ‘The girls certainly realize what they have and will look back later on how fantastic a grandmother they have.’

Tatiana doesn’t always have an easy time as a single mother, but luckily her mom is always there for her. ‘I am proud of how you approach life and that you share so much love with us.’ She concludes with the words: ‘Thank you for being there for us.’

