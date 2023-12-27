Tatoiu reveals how she is treated at home. Possible explanation of the fact

#Tatoiu #reveals #treated #home #explanation #fact

Monica Tatoiu is a ubiquitous character in television shows, having opinions and views on everything. From cooking sarmals to the latest developments on the global stage, there’s no subject he can say he doesn’t know his way around.

And for all this there could be a Freudian explanation. This even if many modern specialists consider his theories to be overrated.

Monica Tatoiu leaves the house

After two failed marriages, the TV debate star believes she has discovered the secret to a successful relationship. She revealed them in an interview, assuring them that they help strengthen a marriage. Monica Tatoiu says that she shares about the same passions as her husband, Victor, and this has helped. On the other hand, he talked about the competitive spirit that makes them compete and that keeps their interest alive.

“He’s not one for love, like that… Instead, he knows the accounts. I don’t know them. I sign what he puts in front of me – trust. And I understood that I will not receive anything better. (…) Do you know what connected us? Love of cats – when we moved in together we had a cat. The love of dancing – she doesn’t dance anymore – and the love of travel. Now, diving connects us,” said Monica Tatoiu.

She pointed out that in old age, it is not good when one of the partners loses the rhythm and is no longer interested. Therefore, when such a routine occurs, it is good for the other partner to step in and give it a boost.

“We are always in competition. We play. I play with him all the time, like a cat with a mouse. It is miserable in old age when one loses the rhythm for various reasons. When one loses the rhythm, push him from behind”, explained the star.

How love is seen in the Tatoiu family

The star has, like any other subject, a very clear point of view on love. From her perspective, this is possession with all the consequences: care, love, respect and jealousy. Monica Tatoiu says, in this context, that arguments and divergences, throughout a relationship, are inherent.

“Love is possession. I mean, I am Mr. Tatoiu’s property, my mother was my father’s property, but not in a bad way. Take care of me, watch where you step… We have been together for 40 years. And he is jealous on television now: «Where are you going on television? why did you wear makeup What, you still have 20 years?». He’s terribly jealous and he’s afraid that I won’t say stupid things, because he got me out of two lawsuits,” said Monica Tatoiu, on Antena 3. Monica and Victor Tatoiu Photo source: Facebook

Monica Tatoiu about the appellation with which she is fondly called

In this context, of the permanent appearances in the television studios, Monica Tatoiu revealed how her 40-year-old husband “caresses” her. And that could be a possible psychoanalytical explanation for the fact that he has opinions about everything. Astflel Victor Tatoiu calls his wife with the less elegant “stupid”.

And she doesn’t seem to mind. At least that’s how he lets it be understood, that he would rather like it, given that he also finds justifications for it.

“You are a fool! All women are stupid, you are the worst of them” – I’ve been hearing this for 40 years, but it’s with responsibility. He is a coach of champions. I have been married twice – with one who cheated on me on the night of the wedding with his mistress, the second left. When you have had such experiences, you become wiser and appreciate what you have”, Monica Tatoiu also testified.

Treated like this at home, we could say, in terms of Freudian psychoanalysis, that she seeks recognition in public appearances, giving her opinion on everything.