Tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher (71) receives Frans Banninck Cocq medal

#Tattoo #artist #Henk #Schiffmacher #receives #Frans #Banninck #Cocq #medal

Henk Schiffmacher has received the Frans Banninck Cocq Medal. The 71-year-old tattoo artist received the award from Mayor Halsema for his work as a tattoo artist, photographer, artist and collector, the municipality reports.

Schiffmacher opened one of the city’s first tattoo parlors and has created an important body of work over the past 46 years, according to the municipality. His work is now a source of inspiration for the new generation of creatives, the municipality writes.

“His studio quickly made a name for itself and Dutch but also international celebrities found their way to the studio. With his work and the events he organized, Schiffmacher contributed to the acceptance and professionalization of tattoo culture in the Netherlands.”

Basics for safe tattoos

Schiffmacher, together with the GGD, has laid the foundation for healthy and safe tattoo sessions. This made Amsterdam the first city with legal rules for tattooing. The tattoo artist already received a royal award for this in 2017.

The Frans Banninck Cocq Medal goes to people who have made a special contribution to Amsterdam over a period of at least twelve years.