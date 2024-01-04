Tawhid flag indigestion from Ankara Bar Association: They filed a criminal complaint against İsmail Aydemir and Governor Davut Gül

#Tawhid #flag #indigestion #Ankara #Bar #Association #filed #criminal #complaint #İsmail #Aydemir #Governor #Davut #Gül

A “Mercy to Our Martyrs, Support for Palestine, Curse on Israel” march was held in Istanbul in the early hours of the morning of January 1, 2024.

With the march attended by hundreds of thousands of people, our martyrs were commemorated and calls were made to the whole world for support for the Palestinian people, who have been subjected to intense bombardment by Israel for months.

After the march, a citizen named İsmail Aydemir, who wanted to go home, became the target of provocateurs.

Aydemir was attacked with fists by a person who mistook the flag of Tawhid he was holding for the flag of Saudi Arabia.

‘Flag of Tawhid’ indigestion from Ankara Bar Association

While the opposition started lynching operations because of the flag of monotheism that Aydemir carried, support for the scandal came from the Ankara Bar Association.

Ankara Bar Association announced that a criminal complaint was filed against İsmail Aydemir, who raised the flag of Tawhid, and Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, as well as other public officials, regarding the crimes of Violation of the Constitution, Opposition to Law No. 431, Abuse / Neglect of Office.

In the post titled “About the Caliphate claimants” from the Bar Association’s account on the social media platform

Criminal complaint from the Bar Association with scandalous words

Bar Association’s post included the following statements:

“In the march held in Istanbul under the name of “Mercy to our martyrs, support for Palestine, curse on Israel”, the person named İsmail Aydemir, who unfurled the “Caliphate / Tawhid Flag”, other people to be determined ex officio by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the area where the march/rally was held. A criminal complaint has been filed against Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and other public officials, who did not prevent the flag in question from being placed and unfurled, for Violation of the Constitution (TCK Article 309), Opposition to Law No. 431, Abuse / Neglect of Office. We call on the prosecutors to take action. ! We respectfully inform the public.”

Response from Governor Gül to Ankara Bar Association

Following the scandalous decision of the Ankara Bar Association, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül made a remarkable post.

Governor Gül, in his post on his

This post of Gül, who made the note ‘Istanbul’, was evaluated as a response to the decision to file a criminal complaint by the Ankara Bar Association, which was disturbed by the flag of Tawhid.

https://t.co/fmSbockCe3

Ankara Bar Association also participated in the bullying of the LGBT lobby: Unprecedented cruelty against the young lawyer

Harsh reaction to Ankara Bar Association from the lawyer who was dismissed due to LGBT criticism: They have become the center of imposition

Ismail Aydemir, who was attacked, told TVnet about those moments: I forgive him, but that punch went beyond me.

The city bandit who attacked a citizen returning from the “Mercy to Our Martyrs, Support for Palestine” march was detained

CHP’s Ali Mahir Basari, who supported the vile attack on the march in support of Palestine, threatened prosecutors