Tax assessment for King Willem-Alexander one step closer

The AD reports that D66 MP Joost Sneller is taking advantage of the majority in both Houses to submit a proposal for such a change in the law.

“It is important that the king also pays income tax,” says Sneller. “The teacher and the police officer do that too, everyone in the Netherlands contributes to public facilities.”

First new elections

D66 submits the proposal together with the SP and the Party for the Animals. If both the Senate and the House of Representatives supported the amendment by two-thirds, the new law would not yet come into effect. For this to happen, there must first have been new elections, after which the new Senate and House of Representatives must support the proposal again. This must be done again with a two-thirds majority in both Houses.

The king’s tax exemption is regulated in the constitution. Abolition therefore requires a constitutional amendment, in which at least 100 of the 150 Members of the House of Representatives and 50 of the 75 Senators must ultimately vote in favor. Those two-thirds majorities are now within reach for the first time.

The following have previously spoken out in favor of this in the House of Representatives: PVV, GroenLinks-PvdA, NSC, D66, BBB, SP, Denk, Party for the Animals, Volt and JA21, together 112 seats. Translated to the Senate, there are at least fifty.