Tax changes in 2024 for companies and individuals. The RO e-Invoice system becomes mandatory. How much will the meal tickets be?

#Tax #companies #individuals #eInvoice #system #mandatory #meal #tickets

Date of update: 31/12/2023 10:51 Date of publication: 31/12/2023 10:43

Tax changes in 2024 for companies and individuals. Photo: GettyImages

The year that begins on Monday will bring important fiscal changes that consultants say will discourage investment, and International Monetary Fund experts say are welcome but insufficient.

The new fiscal regime will affect both natural persons, through provisions regarding the cancellation of some facilities, and companies, through additional taxation of turnover or restrictions on holdings in the case of micro-enterprises.

companies that register a turnover of over 50 million euros will pay a minimum tax of 1% on turnover, while operators in the oil and natural gas sectors, with businesses exceeding 50 million euros, will have to paid an additional tax of 0.5% of total income adjusted with non-taxable income, investments and depreciation.

Credit institutions will pay an additional tax calculated by applying to the turnover a tax rate of 2% between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025, respectively of 1% starting from January 1, 2026. The turnover value includes interest income, dividends , taxes and commissions, respectively other income categories.

For micro, there are two income tax rates: with 1% for those who achieve incomes that do not exceed 60,000 euros, respectively with 3% for those who have incomes that exceed 60,000 euros or carry out activities, main or secondary, in the fields of editing software products, accommodation facilities, restaurants, catering for events, bars, legal activities (companies with legal personality that are not fiscally transparent entities, constituted by lawyers), general or specialized medical assistance activities, dentistry. In addition, a shareholder/associate will be able to hold more than 25% of the value of shares/shares in only one company in this category, compared to 3 micro-enterprises, currently.

Natural persons who obtain income from salaries and similar to salaries as a result of carrying out the activity of creating computer programs will be exempt from paying income tax, but only for the incomes made on the basis of a single individual employment contract and for gross monthly incomes up to 10,000 lei, inclusive. In addition, natural persons can opt for the payment of the contribution due to the privately administered pension fund. The application of fiscal facilities is limited until December 31, 2028.

In the sector construction, as well as in the agricultural sector and in the food industry, there will be an exemption from the payment of income tax applicable only for incomes made on the basis of a single individual employment contract, full-time or part-time, and for monthly gross incomes of up to 10,000 lei, inclusive. In addition, the exemption from the payment of the health social insurance contribution is eliminated, as well as the exemption from the payment of the social insurance contribution owed by employers for the activity carried out under special, special or other working conditions.

Freelancers who obtain income from independent activities, determined in the real system, can no longer have deductible sponsorship expenses. Also, they can settle their expenses with sports subscriptions within the limit of 100 euros per year (compared to 400 euros/year, as it was until now).

Amounts representing the nominal value of meal vouchers and holiday vouchers granted according to the law will be included in the monthly basis for calculating the social health insurance contribution for natural persons who obtain income from wages and salaries, so they will be taxed at 10%. The Ministry of Labor announced that from February 2024 the maximum value of a meal ticket will increase by 14%, from the current 35 lei to 40 lei. Also, the value of the vacation vouchers increases to 1,600 lei.

Individuals who earn income from independent activities, from one or more sources, owe social health insurance contribution on each source of income, at an equal annual calculation base that cannot be higher than that corresponding to an annual calculation base equal to the level of 60 gross minimum wages per country.

Delivery and installation of photovoltaic panels, thermal solar panels, heat pumps and other high efficiency heating systems will have a VAT rate of 9% in 2024, up from 5% currently. The same regime will also apply to fitness centers/sports facilities, recreational activities (amusement/recreational parks, swimming pools), entry to sports events, as well as the delivery of social housing (with the ceiling of 600,000 lei) and the delivery of food high quality value. There will be a change from the application of the reduced VAT rate of 9% to the application of the standard VAT rate for the delivery of alcohol-free beer and foods with added sugar, whose total sugar content is at least 10 grams/100 grams of product. Milk powder for newborns, infants and young children is added to the list of foods with added sugar that will still have a 9% VAT, in addition to cakes and biscuits. For the transport of people for tourist or leisure purposes, the VAT rate is increased from 5% to 19%.

They will be inserted into the sphere products subject to non-harmonized excise duties non-alcoholic beverages with added sugar/sugar content between 5 – 8 grams/100 ml, 0.4 lei/liter, and over 8 g/100 ml, 0.6 lei/liter. Also, the excise duty level for tobacco products is increased by 7.5%, while in the case of alcohol products there will be a 10% increase, from January 1, 2024.

A will be applied 0.3% tax for properties representing residential buildings, the quota being applied to the difference between the taxable value of the building communicated by the local fiscal body through the taxation decision and the ceiling of 2.5 million lei. In the case of cars, the quota will be calculated on the difference between the purchase value and the ceiling of 375,000 lei.

The RO e-Invoice system, through which invoices issued by a company reach the state authorities at the same time, but also the company/institution that must pay those invoices, becomes mandatory for most companies in Romania (with a few exceptions). In the first stage of RO e-Invoice application, respectively between January 1 and June 30, 2024, companies have the obligation to report in the national RO e-Invoice electronic invoice system all invoices issued in relation to other companies and in relation to public institutions. Later, from July 1, 2024, it becomes mandatory for companies to invoice directly through RO e-Invoice, otherwise they will receive fines.

Editor :

G.M.

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day