Tax-free pension 2024 – from when? Up to what amount can the pension be tax-free? Who will lose?

Author: Szymon Starnawski/Grupa Murator The average pension paid by ZUS, which is approximately PLN 3,450, will increase to PLN 3,874

Individual parties of the parliamentary majority went to the elections with different plans to increase the average citizen’s budget. Will Poles save more money in 2024 than last year? Since when will pensions be tax-free?

    How much pension is tax-free?

    Specifics from pre-election announcements, such as a higher tax-free amount or pensions without PIT is not taken into account by the signed coalition agreement. From the provision on reducing the tax burden on employees, it is difficult to deduce exactly what changes will lead to this. Pensioners are waiting for the promised changes.

    For now, in accordance with the changes to the tax law introduced by the outgoing government, they do not pay tax on an annual income of PLN 30,000, which means that people receiving a monthly pension of up to PLN 2,500 gross do not pay tax. However, this does not mean that they receive this amount in cash, because regardless of the amount of the benefit, 9% is deducted from it for health insurance.

    What will be the indexation in 2024?

    In 2023, retirees received exceptionally high increases. The annual indexation reached 14.8%. At the same time, the lowest pensions have been increased not as a percentage but as an amount by a minimum of PLN 250. Can seniors count on a similar increase in funds in 2024? For now, they can count on a percentage increase and the indexation rate from March 1, 2024 it was set at 12.3%. This means that the statutory minimum pension will increase from PLN 1,588.44 to PLN 1,783.82, i.e. by PLN 195. The average pension paid by ZUS, which is approximately PLN 3,450, will increase to PLN 3,874.

    Members of the coalition, which has a chance to form a new government, which will probably be appointed later this year, promise to adjust the budget. This means a new budget law for 2024, but it is not expected that the indexation rate will be reduced, so the current amount of the pension increase can be considered certain. Perhaps the ratio will even be slightly increased, which will increase pensions even further.

    Tax-free retirement in 2024 is certain! Since when?

    An increase in pensions while leaving the current tax-free amount may threaten a large group of beneficiaries with falling beyond the threshold of PLN 30,000 of income per year and having to pay the due levy. In the tax return for 2023, a retiree receiving PLN 2,500 does not have to pay tax. After indexation according to the established index of 12.3%, they will receive PLN 2,807.50 and will automatically exceed the tax-free amount per year and will have to pay the tax office. It will be a low amount, slightly exceeding the monthly increase due to revaluation, but still.

    This fact may encourage the new government to decide to increase the tax-free amount to the promised PLN 60,000 already in 2024. This should be one of the first decisions that will certainly increase the credibility of the new government. He will take away from his opponents the arguments about coming to power thanks to false pre-election announcements.

    If the tax-free amount increases to PLN 60,000, then those receiving monthly benefits up to PLN 5,000 gross will be exempt from taxes. If these changes are introduced by the new government and adopted by the Sejm, retirees will be able to benefit from them as early as 2024.

    Those whose annual benefits do not exceed the new tax-free amount will immediately receive the full pension amount.

