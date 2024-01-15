TAX RESOURCES – The administration opts for continuity

Be careful and maintain your pace. Being on a good trend in the evolution of its tax and customs revenues, the Big Island intends to focus more on the continuity and stability of tax policy for this year. This is what is dictated by the 2024 Finance Law. A policy put in place precisely to stay the course, but also to encourage the resilience of the private sector which is still struggling to recover from the impacts of the health crisis. having severely penalized several sectors of activity. The State, as with the 2023 Finance Law, also intends to rely on internal resources. This is an upward forecast for domestic tax revenues which will increase from 4,786 billion ariary in 2023 to more than 5,492 billion ariary for this new financial year.

Referring to the forecasts of the LFI 2024, we assume a scenario of growth of 12.8% compared to 2023 in total domestic tax and customs revenue, thus amounting to 10,179 billion ariary. While overall, the tax administration forecasts a gross tax rate of 12.9% and total revenues of 12,706 billion ariary.

That said, forecasts are nothing if they are not accompanied by adequate measurements. Improving tax revenues requires intensifying the fight against fraud, continuing reforms of tax and customs administrations, reforming mining taxation and even tax reforms aimed at strengthening social equity.

Other actions such as awareness campaigns as well as the popularization of tax morale, accompanied by digitalization at the level of the services of the Ministry of Finance, appear, for example, in the provisions applied in this direction.

Itamara Randriamamonjy

