Tax return 2024. Even this can be tax deducted and you can get money in your account [18.01.24]

See how to settle your taxes in 2024 to gain additional money and not only not pay extra taxes, but also receive a transfer from the tax office for a large sum. We have collected tax reliefs for you from which you can benefit the most in 2024. See if you can deduct them and what documents you will need.

To receive a tax refund last year, we had to have income. In most cases, we have to pay tax to get a refund. The exception is the family relief, which is available even to unemployed people who did not pay taxes last year.

Settlements with the tax office for individuals will start on February 15. If we settle online, we will have to wait a maximum of 45 days for the refund, however in the case of low returns up to PLN 5,000 PLN transfers are transferred to the taxpayers’ account within a few or a dozen or so days.

The deadline for settlement will expire on April 30, 2024, but if we do not do so, the system will send the tax return for us.

In this situation, however, we will not be able to count on a tax refund based on many tax reliefs. Apart from the family tax relief, we should enter others manually because the system does not know what tax relief we are entitled to.

In 2024, we can deduct, among others, relief for a child, Internet, donation, IKZE, trade unions, monuments, donations and also for donated blood. See the tax reliefs that will help us gain the most.

