Tax visit due to illness: the INPS doctor also visits at Christmas, times to pay attention to

During the Christmas period INPS tax visits are not suspended. Let’s see what the rules are to avoid running into unpleasant situations.

The tax visit is a method for ascertain the actual existence of an employee’s state of illnesswho is temporarily absent from work.

Such checks they can be carried out not only during working days, from Monday to Saturday, but also during Sundays or holidays. For this reason, one of the most widespread doubts among workers concerns the possibility of a possible visit during the Christmas holidays.

Well, the tax doctor could also visit the worker during the Christmas holidays. However, various situations must be distinguished.

The worker could fall ill during the company closure period and while enjoying the respective mandatory holidays. Then, if the illness does not affect the enjoyment of holidays, there is no obligation to communicate one’s state of health to the employer. Consequently, the employee will not be required to stay at home because he will not receive a medical examination from the competent doctor.

If, however, the disease does not allow the employee to enjoy holidays freely and autonomously, he will have to communicate his condition to the company of health. In these hypotheses, there could be the risk of a possible medical assessment regarding the health status communicated, even during holidays.

Tax visit for illnesses on holidays: in which time slots must you be available

If the sick worker can be subjected to a tax examination by the INPS doctors, he will have to respect a series of rules, to avoid problems with the employer.

We therefore remember that tax visits can also be carried out on public holidays, such as Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year and the Epiphany. There are, however, daily time slots during which doctors carry out testswhich vary for public or private employees.

In particular, the workers of public sector can receive visits between 9am and 1pm and between 3pm and 6pm; the workers of private sector, however, between 10 am and 12 pm and between 5 pm and 7 pm.

Finally, there are cases in which one is exempt from medical checks, even if one is ill, such as, for example, those who present a certificate of accident at work, high-risk pregnancy, invalidity due to service, hospitalization hospital or for a pathology that is highly life-threatening.