Taxes: according to a study, the richest 1% of Italians pay (proportionately) less than the remaining 99%

#Taxes #study #richest #Italians #pay #proportionately #remaining

-afp

The richest 1% of Italians pay, proportionally, less taxes than the remaining 99% of taxpayers. This is supported by a joint study by the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa and the University of Milan Bicocca according to which “the Italian tax system appears mildly progressive and even becomes regressive for the 5% of the wealthiest Italians, who pay an effective rate lower than 95% of taxpayers.”

Employed and self-employed workers pay more taxes The study also confirmed that there are important differences in relation to the prevailing type of income: employees pay the most taxes, followed by self-employed workers, pensioners and, finally, those who mainly receive financial income and real estate rentals. “This work – comments Demetrio Guzzardi, author of the study and researcher in Economics at the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa – combines different sources of data, such as tax returns, sample surveys by Istat and the Bank of Italy, estimates on the distribution of assets net, to distribute at an individual level the entire “net national income”, corrected for tax evasion. Thus it was possible to identify the income groups that have lost the most in recent years”.

Which income groups have lost the most over the years Researchers have in fact estimated that from 2004 to 2015, while real national income fell by 15%, the poorest 50% of Italians suffered the greatest loss with a drop of around 30%. Within the poorest 50%, those most affected are young people between 18 and 35, who have lost around 42% of their income. Gender inequality is significant for every income class and reaches extreme values ​​in the richest 1% of the distribution, where women earn about half as much as men.