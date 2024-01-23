Taxes. The court resolved the issue related to tax obligations when withdrawing money from PPK

#Taxes #court #resolved #issue #related #tax #obligations #withdrawing #money #PPK

The case is reported by the website forsal.pl, which notes that the Supreme Administrative Court resolved a dispute between one of the investment funds and the tax office. The axis of the conflict was the issue of whether all payments to PPK (i.e. those from the participant, the employer and the Labor Fund) should be treated as tax-deductible costs when reimbursed. However, a word of explanation is in order here.

Dispute over the costs of obtaining income

The taxpayer’s income from PPK is calculated in such a way that the costs of obtaining income are deducted from the income (i.e. from the sum of money paid out in this savings program).

This is particularly important in the case of capital gains tax (the so-called Belka tax). A 19% interest rate is charged on money withdrawn from PPK. tax, therefore it is in the interest of the PPK participant that the costs of obtaining income are as high as possible. However, the tax office was of the opinion that only payments made by the participant (e.g. those deducted from his salary each month) were eligible.

The rest of the article is below the video

See also: Poland after 8 years of PiS rule. Prof. Leszek Balcerowicz made the diagnosis

However, the Supreme Administrative Court did not share the tax office’s position. The court found that all contributions, regardless of their origin, may be considered costs (reference number II FSK 435/21).

What does this mean for PPK participants?

Therefore, when calculating the tax liability on money paid from PPK, TFI will deduct not only the participant’s contributions, but also those of the employer and the Labor Fund. It means that the tax will be lower, and in some cases they may even not pay it at all.

It should also be remembered that if money is withdrawn from PPK before the age of 60, the participant receives 100%. their own contributions and 70 percent payments from the employer (the remaining 30% goes to the ZUS account). However, subsidies from the Labor Fund are transferred in full to the account indicated by the minister responsible for labor issues.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.