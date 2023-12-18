Taxi driver Leonardo Merchán has been missing for five days

#Taxi #driver #Leonardo #Merchán #missing #days

Leonardo Merchán, alias “Yayo”, left his home in San Antonio last Tuesday, December 12 at 4:30 in the afternoon. He intended to get to Cúcuta to pay the money to a lawyer, but he never reached his destination.

Merchán lost all contact with his family around 6 p.m., when he called his wife to tell her that he already had the money and that he was on his way to Cúcuta to pay. After several hours without hearing from him, they contacted the lawyer and she assured that she had not had contact with him.

Merchán worked as a taxi driver on a line in San Antonio where he was a partner and had been president. His family and co-workers are searching for him and ask anyone who may have seen him to report his whereabouts.

According to what was learned, Merchán would have entered an exchange house in La Parada, around 6 in the afternoon, from where he called his wife to notify her that he already had the money for the payment and was heading to Cúcuta. This was the last time Leonardo was heard from.

His friends fear that the taxi driver has been a victim of gangs that use scopolamine to drug their victims and strip them of their belongings, and that he is wandering the streets of Cúcuta; That is why they have spread his photo, appealing to anyone who may have seen it. (J.S.)