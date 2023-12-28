Taxi drivers at Brussels airport strike due to mandatory Dutch exam | Economy

#Taxi #drivers #Brussels #airport #strike #due #mandatory #Dutch #exam #Economy

Dec 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM Update: 2 hours ago

Taxi drivers at Brussels airport will stop work for 2.5 hours on Friday. They protest against the Flemish government’s intention to make it mandatory to take a Dutch language exam next year.

Despite the name – Brussels Airport – the airport is not located in the Brussels Region, but in Flanders. And the Flemish government believes that drivers should be able to speak Dutch with their customers at at least B1 level. This means that someone can speak “simple Dutch”.

If the government’s plans go ahead, taxi drivers will have to take a Dutch exam from July 1, 2024. Belgian unions are afraid that three quarters of taxi drivers will lose their license. According to the unions, most drivers do not speak the Dutch language sufficiently.

Most drivers come from predominantly French-speaking Brussels. Although the city is officially bilingual, a large part hardly speaks Dutch.

The taxi drivers say that they find the measure “disproportionate” and that they can now communicate well with their customers.

Beeld: Getty Images

Read more about:

BelgiumEconomyForeign

Also Read:  KKR fund launches takeover bid for Greenvolt | Markets

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Index – Abroad – From January you can travel to Kenya without a visa
Index – Abroad – From January you can travel to Kenya without a visa
Posted on
Taxi drivers at Brussels airport strike due to mandatory Dutch exam | Economy
Taxi drivers at Brussels airport strike due to mandatory Dutch exam | Economy
Posted on
Japan sends a sniper to the moon
Japan sends a sniper to the moon
Posted on
Where did the Romanian Fleet go and how was it disposed of?
Where did the Romanian Fleet go and how was it disposed of?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News