Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is a little late

According to the original plans, we could have traveled virtually to Barcelona in February this year to get into a taxi and transport the residents of the bustling city or even tourists from one point to another. But according to the latest news, the developers of Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator are postponing the trip a bit.

It turned out that the game, which has been under the supervision of NACON for years in the Simteract studio, will be delayed a little bit. Instead of the February premiere, it will only be released on March 7, which fortunately is not a dangerous postponement at all.

The game can already be pre-ordered, the guys even put together a separate trailer for it. But you might also want to consider choosing the Supporter Edition, because it promises some extra content in the game:

  • 6 Street Art painting on the taxi
  • 6 Mosaic painting on the taxi
  • 6 Opalescents painting the taxi
  • 1 extra sticker for the taxi
  • 5 exclusive decorative elements for the dashboard
  • 5 exclusive cosmetic parts (alloy rims, gear knob, taxi inscription) for the taxi
  • A vintage car is also included for pre-orders only

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 7.

GeryG
At the end of 2010, he joined the article writing team of PC Dome, and a few months later he also worked as a news editor. Slowly, 15,000 written materials are attached to his name in the magazine, which puts him at the top of the imaginary podium.

