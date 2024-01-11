Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is a little late

#Taxi #Life #City #Driving #Simulator #late

According to the original plans, we could have traveled virtually to Barcelona in February this year to get into a taxi and transport the residents of the bustling city or even tourists from one point to another. But according to the latest news, the developers of Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator are postponing the trip a bit.

It turned out that the game, which has been under the supervision of NACON for years in the Simteract studio, will be delayed a little bit. Instead of the February premiere, it will only be released on March 7, which fortunately is not a dangerous postponement at all.

The game can already be pre-ordered, the guys even put together a separate trailer for it. But you might also want to consider choosing the Supporter Edition, because it promises some extra content in the game:

6 Street Art painting on the taxi

6 Mosaic painting on the taxi

6 Opalescents painting the taxi

1 extra sticker for the taxi

5 exclusive decorative elements for the dashboard

5 exclusive cosmetic parts (alloy rims, gear knob, taxi inscription) for the taxi

A vintage car is also included for pre-orders only

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 7.

