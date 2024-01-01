Taylor Swift dethrones Elvis Presley with her album 1989 | Music

#Taylor #Swift #dethrones #Elvis #Presley #album #Music
By our entertainment editors

Jan 01, 2024 at 3:05 PM Update: 4 minutes ago

Taylor Swift has broken another record in the American charts. Her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is back in first place on the Billboard 200, meaning the singer has now spent a total of 68 weeks at the top with one of her albums.

According to Billboard, Swift has now surpassed Elvis Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks at No. 1. The American singer has topped the list for a total of 67 weeks.

The absolute record is still far away. This is in the name of The Beatles: the ‘Fab Four’ have topped the charts for a total of 132 weeks.

Swift, 34, scored her first No. 1 album with Fearless. Later she also succeeded in this with, among other things Speak Now, Red in Folklore.

Swift is also the artist with the most consecutive No. 1 albums. She has consecutively topped the charts with thirteen albums. That’s also because she re-recorded some of her previous albums. The singer did this because of a dispute with her old record label about the music rights.

Image: NLImage

Read more about:

Taylor SwiftMusicMedia and Culture

Also Read:  Software-update: JabRef 5.12 - Computer - Downloads

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The images of how the 7.5 earthquake in Japan was experienced
The images of how the 7.5 earthquake in Japan was experienced
Posted on
The British are outraged by an inscription written in the sky
The British are outraged by an inscription written in the sky
Posted on
Government starts charging tax on aluminum packaging today – Executive Digest
Government starts charging tax on aluminum packaging today – Executive Digest
Posted on
Taylor Swift dethrones Elvis Presley with her album 1989 | Music
Taylor Swift dethrones Elvis Presley with her album 1989 | Music
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News