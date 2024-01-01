Taylor Swift dethrones Elvis Presley with her album 1989 | Music

#Taylor #Swift #dethrones #Elvis #Presley #album #Music

Taylor Swift has broken another record in the American charts. Her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is back in first place on the Billboard 200, meaning the singer has now spent a total of 68 weeks at the top with one of her albums.

According to Billboard, Swift has now surpassed Elvis Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks at No. 1. The American singer has topped the list for a total of 67 weeks.

The absolute record is still far away. This is in the name of The Beatles: the ‘Fab Four’ have topped the charts for a total of 132 weeks.

Swift, 34, scored her first No. 1 album with Fearless. Later she also succeeded in this with, among other things Speak Now, Red in Folklore.

Swift is also the artist with the most consecutive No. 1 albums. She has consecutively topped the charts with thirteen albums. That’s also because she re-recorded some of her previous albums. The singer did this because of a dispute with her old record label about the music rights.

