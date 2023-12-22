TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease – Status magazine – Heart and Lung Association

#worlds #deadliest #infectious #disease #Status #magazine #Heart #Lung #Association

One and a half to two million people die from tuberculosis each year, making TB the world’s deadliest infectious disease. New and better drugs exist, but they are expensive and many low-income countries cannot afford to buy them.

The diagnosis is tricky. In large parts of the world, you still look at sputum under a microscope to determine whether an individual has tuberculosis or not,” says Mia Hejdenberg, nurse and medical humanitarian advisor at the organization Doctors Without Borders.

The result is that the medicines rarely reach the people who need them most.

Low-income countries cannot afford tests

It is thus the human eye that makes the decision.

– It is a difficult task. Only half of the cases are detected. Better diagnostic tools are available in the form of test cassettes, but each cassette costs $8-15, a huge cost for a country with a high incidence of tuberculosis. In other words, the same applies as for the new drugs: low-income countries cannot afford them.

TB is an airborne infection

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium and is an airborne infection. According to the World Health Organization WHO, approximately ten million people contract tuberculosis each year.

Many more are infected (up to a third of the world’s population has been infected with tuberculosis bacteria according to the Public Health Agency) but never develop the disease. Some get well on their own, with others the infection lies dormant in the body and perhaps breaks out later in life when you suffer from another illness.

Most cases in low- and middle-income countries

Most TB cases are found in low- and middle-income countries, although tuberculosis is found worldwide. According to the WHO, half of the world’s tuberculosis cases are in the following countries: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and South Africa.

Jerker Jonsson is a TB expert at the Public Health Agency. He points out that the WHO figure is an estimate of the number of cases and does not reflect the number of cases reported. There are many who are never diagnosed and receive treatment.

Two different forms of TB

– However, the gap between the number of estimated and the number of documented cases has decreased in recent years.

Simplified, one could further say that there are two different forms of TB: antibiotic sensitive and resistant.

Antibiotics are what you resort to in both cases. For the non-resistant variant, it is a matter of six months of treatment, for the resistant (even multi-resistant) form, in large parts of the world it is still a matter of treatment that lasts for a full two years, with severe side effects in the form of psychoses and deafness – and only five out of ten people still get rid of the disease, partly because many cannot cope with the treatment.

Amazing results from new treatments

The new forms of treatment, which were mentioned at the beginning, are much gentler. The antibiotic is taken for six to nine months, the side effects are comparatively minor and nine out of ten people recover.

– The results of the new treatments are fantastic. Incredible progress has been made, says Mia Hejdenberg. Therefore, one really wishes that they will be used. Apart from the fact that the new treatments mean far less suffering for the patients, we need to get the use of the new drugs started before further resistance arises. I see it as a race against time.

Text: Catarina Gisby

