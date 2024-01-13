TCL Nxtpaper 3.0 Screens Preview – Tweakers

#TCL #Nxtpaper #Screens #Preview #Tweakers

Not only did TCL bring a giant television to CES, it also showed off the third generation of its Nxtpaper screen technology for smartphones and tablets. Nxtpaper is a type of LCD that – as the name suggests – somewhat resembles paper, because it has an extremely matte finish. A bit like Samsung’s The Frame TV, but for mobile devices. According to TCL, it is more than just an anti-reflective layer on top, but the entire display stack has been adjusted to achieve this effect. In addition, these screens must emit less blue light than normal LCDs. The result is a screen that should be nicer to look at thanks to the quieter image.

Previous generations of Nxtpaper suffered from flickering, especially at low brightnesses, and could not achieve the high refresh rates that are common with mobile devices today. That has been solved with this third generation, says TCL and I could not observe any strange things when dimming the displays. The brightness has also been significantly boosted; Some time ago we had the Nxtpaper 10S in our test lab and during our measurements it barely exceeded 100cd/m². This new generation of screens should be able to handle 500cd/m², which is a huge improvement.

TCL is showing two new devices equipped with these screens at CES: the TCL 40 phone and the Nxtpaper Pro 14 tablet. When I first picked up that tablet, it looked like a dummy with a print of the Android interface stuck to it, the effect was so convincing. This was further reinforced when I touched the touchscreen; the top layer of the LCD feels a bit like paper. Compared to a normal touchscreen, you feel a very fine texture, but at the same time less resistance. It is difficult to describe, but overall it is pleasant to work with. What is also striking is that fingerprints are much less visible than on a regular screen.

In addition to being very matte, the screen is also hardly reflective. TCL had a demo of an Nxtpaper display next to a normal screen, with an LED strip above it. You could see this reflected very clearly in the regular screen, but with the Nxtpaper display the reflection was smeared into a subtle light spot. The devices also use an RGB sensor to measure the color temperature of the ambient light, so that the image can adapt accordingly.

TCL has baked in an option in its Android version that makes the displays look even more like paper. You can choose a complete black and white mode or a variant with strongly desaturated colors. A kind of e-reader mode. At the moment this has little effect on the battery life, because the refresh rate remains set to 120Hz. However, TCL indicates that it is working on further optimization of this mode, for example with a much lower refresh rate, so that gains in battery life can actually be achieved.

A screen that is easier to read and feels nicer: what’s the catch? In contrast: the glossy finish of a normal screen makes colors appear much more intense. I therefore expected that video on this type of screen in particular would look mediocre, but in practice the difference was not that big. You can see it especially well if you view two screens side by side; Once you’ve watched a minute of video, you’re much more concerned with the content than the amount of contrast. Another downside is that although reflections are less strong, that smeared reflection leads to even more loss of contrast, giving you a white haze over the screen.

What will be the biggest problem for most is that TCL only makes low-end devices. The most expensive TCL phone in the Pricewatch costs just over 300 euros and the majority are under 200 euros. The TCL 40 that the company showed at CES has a suggested retail price of $180. There is of course nothing wrong with that, plenty of people don’t want to spend a lot of money on a phone or tablet, but most tweakers will shop in a higher price segment and Nxtpaper is simply not an option there. When asked whether TCL has plans to supply this technology to other manufacturers, who may be able to make more luxurious models with it, we were told a clear ‘no’.

That’s a shame, because the technology has clear advantages over the OLED screens that we see in almost every smartphone nowadays and as a consumer it is always nice if you have something to choose from. We therefore hope that TCL will reconsider its choice to sell the panels to third parties. It already does that with its normal (mini) LED displays for TVs and monitors, so that is not a vain hope.