Tea and coffee lovers will fall for each other! We drink glass by glass but… It has become clear which is healthier.

Tea and coffee are known as the indispensable duo of Turks. However, tea and coffee lovers will clash after the answer to a question about these two drinks. Because we drink glass by glass, but one of the two is more beneficial for health. So, is coffee or tea healthier? Here is the answer…

Coffee is a beverage preferred by many people, especially at the beginning of the day. Its aroma and energizing aspect make it an indispensable taste for many people. The caffeine it contains can increase mental alertness and cause a short-term burst of energy. However, coffee, which many workers cannot start the day without drinking, can cause insomnia, nerve and stomach problems if consumed excessively.

EFFECTS OF COFFEE ON HEALTH

Some studies have shown that regular coffee consumption reduces the risk of Parkinson’s disease and that coffee is full of antioxidants. However, consuming too much caffeine can cause heart palpitations, high blood pressure and sleep problems.

EFFECTS OF TEA ON HEALTH

Tea is a drink that is light and offers different flavor options. Tea, which comes in various types such as green, black and white tea, is full of antioxidants and known for its low caffeine content.

Consuming tea has various effects on health. While its antioxidant content protects cells from free radicals, it also strengthens the immune system. At the same time, consuming tea regularly supports heart health and accelerates metabolism.

IS COFFEE OR TEA HEALTHIER?

Considering the health effects of these two delicious drinks, we conclude that tea is healthier than coffee. However, we need to be careful not to overdo it when consuming both. It is especially important for those who like to consume coffee to avoid excess and consume it in moderation.