Teach you how to enjoy orgasm!The beastly father gave oral sex to his 10-year-old daughter, and his quibbling quotes made people fist-hard-Society-Zhongshi News Network

#Teach #enjoy #orgasmThe #beastly #father #gave #oral #sex #10yearold #daughter #quibbling #quotes #people #fisthardSocietyZhongshi #News #Network

Ah Hua lied to his 10-year-old daughter that he wanted to teach her “how to enjoy the pleasure of orgasm” and succeeded in performing oral sex on her daughter. (Illustration shutterstock)

Ahua (pseudonym), an unscrupulous beast father in New Taipei City, lied to his 10-year-old daughter (Daughter A) at his residence one day in 2008 that he wanted to teach her “how to enjoy the pleasure of orgasm.” The still ignorant girl A consented and succeeded in licking girl A’s lower body with her tongue.

The court heard that Ahua denied committing any indecent act with a girl under the age of 14. He argued: I licked my daughter’s private parts after she turned 20 with her consent. I was just immoral and not illegal.

Girl A alleged that my father is my main caregiver and I spend most of my time with him. He is responsible for taking me out to play, eating delicious food, and encouraging me to try interesting things. When I was 5 years old, he He told me that it was fun to lick my lower body. The last time was when I was at home in 2008. He asked me to use my own hands to peel off my outer labia. The parts being licked were the clitoris and labia minora. I didn’t feel right or wrong at that time. Wrong concept, I don’t even know that this matter is wrong.

It wasn’t until 2009 that the school had some sex-related prevention propaganda, and I didn’t know it was a wrong thing. After that, my father made a request to me, and I refused. Later, I fell into depression and felt very ashamed and dirty. , I once tried to talk to my father in detail, but he always emphasized that he was not a wolf father or a pervert, and told me that it was with my consent. At that time, I really felt that I was wrong and felt guilty.

Much later, I was talking about this with a friend I trusted, and he asked me if I wanted to file a lawsuit. I told him that I hadn’t thought about it before, but then I thought about it very seriously and decided to call my father to see what he thought, because it would affect my decision of whether to file a lawsuit. I also decided to record it to see if he would be responsible later. However, during the conversation, he still felt that he had done nothing wrong, so I decided to file a lawsuit against him.

The judge examined the content of the phone recording. Woman A: That’s me. When I was a child, probably before I entered elementary school, and then around 10 or 11 years old, why did you ask me to lick my pee? Ah Hua: Well, speaking of it, I thought that would be very happy, so I had good intentions at the time. I didn’t mean it in a bad way. I just thought it was good. I thought, eh, this would be very happy.

Ah Hua: I hope you can understand that I don’t have obscene thoughts, I just want to repay you with good things, and I want to tell you, eh, this is very happy, do you want to try it, this way, that way. I am telling you with this mentality. You may not understand it, but I am telling you the truth.

Girl A: It’s obviously wrong for you to lick my place. And then you taught me how to masturbate, which is also wrong, which is also wrong. Ahua: Do you understand? Do you understand? I didn’t think it was wrong at that time, and I still don’t think so now. Although your words were very inappropriate, I admit that. Now I feel like saying, yes, you may feel uncomfortable. I am admitting that I was wrong, but I was reciprocating the good things at that time, eh, I said Do you want to try it? For example, this thing is very fun. Do you want to play with it?

Woman A: Do you know that you have to bear the corresponding sanctions? Ah Hua: I’m just telling you, if you want to sue me, I don’t care. Anyway, I’m just telling you, at least I don’t have that mentality towards you.

Girl A: Hey, don’t you feel like you’re wrong from beginning to end? Ah Hua: Let me tell you, if I say that my yearning for you is evil, then I will admit that I am wrong. I don’t have any evil thoughts towards you. I still feel that good things come in return. I see it because I see this good thing. I just told you, just like this joke is so funny, I tell you, you have been treating you like this since I was a child, what am I doing that is fun and delicious?

Girl A: Please. A child of 10 or 11 years old is unhappy and you teach her to let you lick her private parts to make her feel happy. Do you think this is normal? Ahua: You think it’s abnormal. Let me tell you. I recently fell in love with a middle school kid. Do you think it’s abnormal? You also think it’s abnormal. I moved to XX just for the children. Then I will fight with you. You think I am abnormal. Of course you think I am abnormal. No one will think that I am normal, but I am indeed such a person.

The judge of first instance ruled in accordance with the law that Ahua was guilty of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 14 and was sentenced to three years and five months in prison. Ah Hua appealed.

The High Court heard that although Ah Hua had no previous criminal record, as the father of Girl A, he arbitrarily used to let Girl A experience orgasm as a pretext for indecency, causing serious physical and mental impact on Girl A, and Ah Hua After committing the crime, he continued to quibble without reflecting on his own fault. During the court hearing, he also argued that what he did was merely immoral, not an illegal attitude after committing the crime, and so far he has not been able to reach a settlement or compensate for the damage with Woman A.

A few days ago, it was decided in accordance with the law that the original judgment of the first instance was revoked. Ahua was convicted of indecent behavior with a girl under the age of 14 and sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison.

★”China Times News Network” cares about you and respects your body autonomy! Please dial 113 or 110.