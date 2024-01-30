Teacher consultation is changing education. Debatere World Vision Romania – Edupedu.ro, from 15:00 / Five campaigns in support of students, teachers, schools / Secretary of State Sorin Ion: there will be a public consultation for the high school framework plans “in the next period”

#Teacher #consultation #changing #education #Debatere #World #Vision #Romania #Edupedu.ro #campaigns #support #students #teachers #schools #Secretary #State #Sorin #Ion #public #consultation #high #school #framework #plans #period

96% of the teachers questioned by World Vision Romania in a survey say that they want to be consulted through questionnaires regarding decisions in education (75% want to a great extent and 21% to an average extent). In 2022, the organization launched the “Civic School Inspectorate” project through which it created an integrated online consultation platform for teachers, students and parents. Within the project, ten teachers developed ten concrete proposals for public policies in the field of education, which they presented to the School Inspectorates in their counties.

Can the village schools be the ones to generate the change for the better in education in Romania? We will talk about examples of good practice from teachers, as well as what the authorities say today, January 30, 2024, in the online debate that starts LIVE at 15:00

The main statements of the participants:

Sorin ION, Secretary of State, Ministry of Education:

Direct consultation of teachers by the Ministry of Education. Examples: the latest research is the consultation on the evaluation of the structure of the school year regarding the transition to modules – 7000 teachers answered the questionnaire.

In 2023 – 2 other studies: the causes of students’ non-participation in EN and Bac (focus groups and interviews);

Consultations by category – very often with school inspectorates, where, depending on the topic, we invite various categories (indirect consultation). Examples of thematic consultations: piloting the digitized assessment platform

The biggest consultation I have done – the new education laws. During the consultations we changed the decisions, the original form, depending on the outcome of the consultations

We also do a lot of informal consultations

It is a reality that the ME is very open to outside proposals. Sometimes we also react to proposals that come in on social networks

The desire of teachers to be consulted does not exclude the fact that they are consulted. Regarding the implementation of the new laws – the number of subsequent acts is very large, that is why we also have the application calendar. Things are done in time, with patience.

If tomorrow we issued 200 ministerial orders as secondary legislation, it would be very difficult to assimilate.

There is always room for improvement in dialogue. If we take into account what is happening on the platform – I said since the project was launched.

We will not let go of such a normative act (high school framework plans) will be subject to public consultation, “in the next period”. Professors from the department are included in the discussions

Luciana ANTOCIGeneral School Inspector, ISJ Iași:

In Iași, we take care to consult colleagues in the system. Education is prioritized in the student-teacher communication interval. The other roles – inspector etc. – are secondary to the act of learning. The teacher has the most important say when decisions are made about those in the system

Iași: 135,000 students and a very large number of teachers go to school every morning.

Consultations with teachers: in recent years, I noticed that almost exclusively teachers and educational actors from the municipality, from the county come to the ISJ audiences very rarely. We decided to put into practice the project Audiences in the county – the inspector goes once a month to a place in the county, where teachers, parents, students, local authorities can sign up for an audience. I have never learned so many important things about the system as I do when I go to schools in the county

ISJ often collects a lot of data on examples of good practice in schools across the system. We wanted to promote these examples, bring recognition.

The largest consultation process in the system this school year: our project on standardized testing. It was realized in Iasi with the support of Brio. Testing for 60,000 students, 10 subjects.

We consulted colleagues who were involved in the process – they were able to express their views in real time

Initial testing – it is not reflected as a grade, it is a tool on the basis of which we build our steps further, it helps the teacher to adapt his teaching process

When I tested for the first time after the pandemic – huge gap between urban and rural areas, especially in mathematics. For comparison, in last summer’s EN the difference was significantly reduced (from 4 points) to even 1 point in the grade. The most important measures – remedial activities. Testing is not a panacea, but a starting point

Next fall there will be initial testing again in Iași

A big problem – the huge gap between rural and urban schools and their supply. In Iași, the countryside is a pole of social assistance – parents of students, who in turn risk becoming social assistance. There are problems from the social environment that the school takes on, but it has no solutions – systematic, national policies are needed

We need single standards from this perspective. And we need that national platform, which allows a student where he is in the national hierarchy, not just in the Iesian hierarchy

Gabriela CONEA, School Inspector for educational projects within the same Inspectorate – Iași:

During school inspections, we talk to principals and teachers and identify problems there. Iași – a leading place for attracting funds precisely because we start from the needs and problems reported

All the projects we are implementing have as partners schools, which we involve

Teachers are interested in the ISJ website. We also have other tools – ftp channel, press magazine, two-way communication channels

Mihaela NABĂR, executive director of World Vision Romania:

96% of teachers would like to be consulted.

We started from the need that teachers have – 27% of teachers would like things to work better, with fewer changes as one of the conditions, changes to be announced ahead of time

Civic School “Inspector”: integrated online consultation platform

All our propositions are based on data

Since the beginning of the project until now, almost 3,000 teachers have shown their openness to be consulted. The platform is still active

The themes of the polls that we have focused on: the new education laws, European projects in schools, measures and causes for school dropout, violence in schools, teachers’ strike and the beginning of the school year.

Key element in the project: advocacy campaigns, held locally, forwarded to the Inspectorate and then to the ME

The program took place in the counties of Suceava, Iași, Vaslui, Buzău, Constanța, Ialomița, Călărași, Dolj, Brașov, Cluj.

In 2022, we submitted to the Ministry of Education the final proposals for the amendment of the Pre-University Education Law Project during the public debate period. The proposals were developed following the consultation of more than 4,000 teachers, students and experts.

7 out of 10 teachers say that the entrance exams organized by national colleges will lead to inequity, and 82% want the Baccalaureate exam to remain mandatory

6 out of 10 students do not agree with the written test of the Baccalaureate which evaluates them in the Romanian language, mathematics, sciences, the history and geography of Romania and Europe and the social and human sciences.

differences between these wishes and what the law says

Carmen KEHLAOUI, teacher, “George Călinescu” High School Iasi:

For the 7th and 8th grade students – participating in the project was an exercise in democracy.

We wanted to work on the school website, we ended up looking at the ISJ website as well

We are thinking at school level of inviting parents and students to offer suggestions on topics they are interested in, including through our website

Alina-Magdalena PĂVĂLEANU, teacher, “Spiru Haret” Middle School Medgidia, Constanta:

We thought that the school mediator could interface with us by acting as an agent of the community

Since September, we have had representatives of the ISJ with us, they came to our support, we addressed the ISJ for the establishment of the position of mediator, we are waiting for the inspector general’s response.

Liviu MOISE, teacher, High School No. 1 Unirea, Calarasi:

I saw the school from the 4th grade until I became the principal. I wanted her to stop being seen as Cinderella

We want to succeed together – students, teachers, community, NGO

We promote the school primarily through school results, but also with solutions, contests, competitions, extracurricular activities

In addition to planting trees in the community, there is also the one in relation to the NGOs

Anca-Irina NEDA, teacher, Malu Mare High School, Dolj:

We read to students, we have partnerships with a publishing house

Reading plans in schools

Search for sponsorships and book purchase solutions

In schools – a “reading island” as well as reading break where everyone reads

Reading plans – at every level. In kindergarten it is created by educators. Middle School: Several teachers, including chemistry, biology, have made this book list

A questionnaire indicated that everyone wanted to participate

Claudiu ICLENZAN, teacher, Tureni Secondary School, Cluj:

At school, we organized a trip every year – to Transfăgărășan, to the Sphinx, camp at Vatra Dornei. I paid for the transport through these projects that I wanted to popularize more in our county

We set out to help other schools to take their children on such trips, especially children from rural areas, where the need is greater. They are children who have not come out of their environment at all

What we wanted: for ISJ to popularize our approach. ISJ responded positively

We even wanted to include a point in the management plan, so that every year the inspectorate notifies the directors

