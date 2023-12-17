Teacher homeroom allowance increased from 70,000 won to 200,000 won

#Teacher #homeroom #allowance #increased #won #won

Starting next year, teachers’ homeroom allowances and assignment allowances will be significantly increased.

The Ministry of Education and the Korean Teachers’ Federation announced on the 17th that they will hold a signing ceremony for collective bargaining and consultation, including these contents, at the government office in Seoul on the 18th. The Ministry of Education said, “This agreement reflects the opinions of teachers to restore their teaching rights after the unfortunate incident of the Seoi Elementary School teacher last July.”

The two sides agreed on a total of 54 articles and 69 clauses. According to the agreement, the Ministry of Education will increase the homeroom teacher allowance from the current 130,000 won to 200,000 won per month, and the position allowance from the current 70,000 won to 150,000 won. The allowance for in-service teachers has been frozen for 20 years, and the allowance for homeroom teachers has increased by only 20,000 won over the past 20 years. Last October, President Yoon Seok-yeol held a meeting with teachers and promised, “We will increase the teacher’s homeroom allowance by more than 50% and the assignment allowance by more than 2 times so that we can further boost the morale of teachers to raise the future generation.” will be.

The two sides also agreed to transfer non-essential administrative tasks to a separate organization so that teachers can focus on education. In particular, it was decided to discuss ways to significantly transfer administrative duties out of schools by installing or strengthening a new school support organization in the provincial or provincial offices of education or education support offices.

“As the first president of elementary school teachers in the 75-year history of the Korean Federation of Teachers’ Association, this negotiation focused on ‘creating conditions for teachers to educate with conviction,’” said Jeong Seong-guk, president of the Korean Federation of Teachers’ Federation. “I will do my best until the end to make this happen,” he said.

The Korean Teachers’ Federation has bargaining and consultation rights in accordance with the Teacher Status Act enacted in 1991 and has been conducting collective bargaining with the Minister of Education and provincial and provincial superintendents of education. This is the 32nd negotiation with the Ministry of Education since 1992.