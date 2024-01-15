Teacher salaries 2024. How much will a beginner teacher or one with over 25 years of experience earn from June

#Teacher #salaries #beginner #teacher #years #experience #earn #June

Teachers’ salaries will register, in the period between June 2023 and June 2024, average increases of over 50%. The gross salary of a teacher in his first year of activity will reach, after the increases in the summer of this year, to over 6,400 lei, while the gross salary of a teacher with over 25 years of experience and with teaching degree I will exceed 10,200 lei, announced Ligia Deca, the Minister of Education.

By the Observator editorial team on 15.01.2024, 16:49

Teacher salaries 2024. “My colleagues outlined some topics for discussion here, I will only give a few examples, because they might be of interest. We talked about the increase in the salaries of the education staff. We know that the salaries have increased, on average, by 25 and 30% last year, this year they will increase, on average, by 20%, this means that between June 2023 and June 2024 we have an increase, in total, of over 50% on average, in education. directors, the increase, reported in December, starting from January 1, is approximately 30%. In June, the increase, on average, still jumps to 36%, we are talking about important increases”, Deca said on Monday, located in – a visit to Prahova county, reports news.ro.

Teacher salaries 2024. A director could reach over 11,000 lei

She gave the example of a grade I school principal who will be able to have 11,484 lei, without increments, after the increases in June of this year, while the salary of a grade II school principal will be 11,812 lei to which can be added growths.

“Also, a teacher with teaching degree I, with over 25 years of experience, in June will earn a gross salary of approximately 10,232 lei, and a beginner, in June, will earn a gross salary of 6,446 lei, I refer to debutants up to a year old, to which various allowances can be added”, Deca explained.

Observator Economic news Teacher salaries 2024. How much will a debutante teacher or one with over 25 years of experience earn from June