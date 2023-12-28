Teacher salaries in 2024. New last minute changes to the salary scale

#Teacher #salaries #minute #salary #scale

The government has on its agenda for Thursday, the draft emergency ordinance that establishes salaries in education from January 1, 2024.

According to this project, the most significant increases concern administrative functions, both in the academic environment (19% for rectors) and in the pre-university environment (26-28% for inspectors and almost 30% for school directors).

In terms of salary scales, an example would be the 11.2% increase in gross salary for entry-level teachers compared to December 2023.

››› See the photo gallery ‹‹‹

The draft ordinance proposes to replace the current grids, approved by GEO 57/2023 during the general strike in June 2023, with others established in accordance with Law 153/2017.

For auxiliary teaching staff, the project provides for an increase of 8% starting from January 1, 2024, and for administrative staff, an increase of 250 lei.

Read also: A new period will be added to the seniority calculation. Romanians who benefit from the new regulation provided for in the Pensions Law

Initially, the Government announced an increase of 13% from January 2024 and 7% from June 2024, and on the day of the adoption of the Budget by the Government, a project was published for debate at the Ministry of Finance, which was shortly considered “a mistake”, which was withdrawn immediately and for which the finance minister publicly apologized on a television station, a project that provided for an increase of 8% from January 1 and 12% from June 1.

In fact, for auxiliary teaching and administrative/non-teaching staff, those are the real percentages of increase, according to this draft on the agenda of the Government meeting on December 28, according to Edupedu.ro

For the debuting teacher, the one who should have had a net salary, in hand, of 4,600 lei per month from January 1, 2024, according to the statement of the Minister of Labor from the Romanian Government desk on June 12, 2023, the salary will be increased from 3,300 lei currently, to 3,550 lei, so an increase of 250 lei per net. The current gross of 5,389 lei will reach 6,080 lei on January 1, 2024, i.e. an increase of 11.2%.

What does the text of the ordinance that the Government wants to adopt on Thursday, December 28, provide

“(1) Starting with the salaries related to the month of January 2024, the basic salaries for auxiliary teaching staff within the central university libraries, the National Library of Romania and the Library of the Romanian Academy, as well as for the other categories of positions provided for in the annexes to the Framework Law no. 153 /2017, with subsequent amendments and additions, and which have the quality of personal didactic auxiliar, according to the Pre-University Education Law no. 198/2023, with subsequent amendments and additions, and the Higher Education Law no. 199/2023, with subsequent amendments and additions and which carry out their activity in the national education system and which are not found in the annex provided for in art. I, is increased by 8% compared to the level of the basic salaries in payment in December 2023respectively is increased by 12% starting with salaries related to June 2024 compared to the level of basic salaries in payment in December 2023.

(2) Starting with the salaries related to January 2024, by way of derogation from the provisions of art. 12

para. (2) from the Framework Law no. 153/2017, with subsequent amendments and additions, the basic salaries for administrative/non-teaching staff from the national education system, increases starting from January 1, 2024, with 250 lei compared to the level of basic salaries at gradation 0 of seniority, from December 2023, respectively it is increased by 450 lei starting with the salaries related to June 2024 compared to the level of basic salaries at grade 0 of seniority from December 2023.

(3) Starting with the salaries related to January 2024, by way of derogation from the provisions of art. 12

para. (2) from the Framework Law no. 153/2017, with the subsequent amendments and additions, the basic salaries of the staff from the institutions and units that operate under or under the coordination of the Ministry of Education, other than that provided for in paragraph (1) and (2), are increased by 8% compared to the level of basic salaries from December 2023, respectively it increases by 12% starting with the salaries related to June 2024 compared to the level of basic salaries in December 2023.”