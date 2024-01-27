Team of The Story of the Netherlands makes third series about Amsterdam | Media

Jan 27, 2024 at 6:17 am

Already The story of the Netherlands in The story of Oranje Nassau (on TV from Wednesday) we are working on a historical series about Amsterdam. Daan Schuurmans can again be seen as the narrator.

The team of The story of the Netherlands says in conversation with NU.nl that the recording of the series has already been completed. They are currently working on final assembly.

“You can The story of Amsterdam compare with the first series. In four episodes you will go through the history of Amsterdam,” says editor-in-chief Hasan Evrengün. “The series starts at a time when Amsterdam is not yet called Amsterdam,” adds producer Remco van der Kruk. “It is still a muddy puddle, where the first attract people to. The viewer sees how it grows into a city through trial and error.”

The idea for the series arose in response to the 750th anniversary of Amsterdam. This will be celebrated for a year from October 27, 2024.

When The story of Amsterdam will appear on television is not yet known. According to the makers, this will probably be between the end of October 2024 and January 2025.

The story of the Netherlands from broadcaster NTR premiered in early 2022 and became a ratings success. As a narrator, Schuurmans takes the viewer through the history of our country, from the moment the first people settled there. In ten episodes, Schuurmans walks through the highs and lows in Dutch history. As a narrator, he visits every place of significance and sometimes appears in the middle of the drama.

Image: NTR

