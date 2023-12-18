Teams that qualify for the Afrotaças will receive USD 50,000 each

From 2024, the African Football Confederation (CAF) will award fifty thousand dollars to teams that qualify for the Afro Cups, even if they are removed from the first phase of the competition.

The information was provided by the president of Petro de Luanda, Tomás Faria, who participated in the first meeting of the creation of the future Association of African Clubs, to take place in 2024, adding that the value will gradually increase to USD 200,000.00.

In statements, the official indicated that the future president of the ACA will be integrated as a member of the CAF Executive Committee, with the right to speak, with the aim of discussing aspects related to the sport at continent level.

He informed that the ACA will also help in the promotion of African football, always in accordance with the CAF statutes, with a view to safeguarding its development.