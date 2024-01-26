TeamViewer and Almer launch Arc 2 AR headset for industrial applications

TeamViewer will collaborate strategically with Almer Technologies, a start-up that makes AR headsets for industrial applications.

TeamViewer AG, a company specializing in remote assistance, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Almer Technologies AG, a start-up that creates augmented reality (AR) headsets for industrial and mobile workers.

TeamViewer offers support to employees in the field through a system where assistants can remotely see what technicians are working on via cameras. Experts and workers on site can then easily communicate via a real-time video call and their view is ‘enriched’ with 3D visual markers, chat and more.

Almer’s Arc headset is mounted on the user’s head. The AR headset maker also announced the launch of Arc 2, a new device with a 25-megapixel camera, beamforming microphones and built-in speakers. This allows workers to hear and be heard even in noisy industrial environments. The battery is said to last up to eight hours.

The Arc’s lightweight design sets it apart from the likes of Microsoft’s Hololens 2, which has a much bulkier design. To support industrial workers in hazardous environments, the Arc headset is designed to be fully compatible with protective equipment such as helmets and goggles.

Almer says it currently has 21 customers, including Switzerland’s largest defense contractor, using the device to remotely maintain fighter jets in the United States.

