Tears of the Kingdom continues to win awards

#Tears #Kingdom #continues #win #awards

And EDGE Magazine names Nintendo Publisher of the Year.

It is now clear that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an absolute top game. It is not without reason that our Jorden gave the game a well-deserved 10 in our review. And Tears of the Kingdom also won the prize for “Best Action-Adventure Game” at the annual Game Awards. But it doesn’t stop there. With several publications handing out their Game of the Year awards, the game continues to do extremely well:

For example, game collector Stealth noted on Twitter/X that EDGE Magazine (one of the world’s most respected game magazines) has named Tears of the Kingdom their GOTY. In addition, it is added that the same magazine has made Nintendo “Publisher of the Year”. Not unjustified, if you ask us. Because with titles like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pikmin 4 and Super Mario RPG have been a treat for Nintendo fans this year.

In addition to EDGE, other publications have also named Tears of the Kingdom their game of the year. IGN, Polygon and Game Informer, among others, have given this game the prestigious first place in their lists. Kotaku has TotK in the number two spot; there they thought that Alan Wake II deserved the first place. Add to that the GOTY award at the Titanium Awards and you see that the Zelda game has done well this year.

With games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Street Fighter 6 and Diablo IV, it has been a crazy year on all platforms. The fact that a Nintendo game is called the GOTY in so many places makes us as Online-Nintendo-Magazine quite proud. What was your Game of the Year 2023? Let us know in the comments!