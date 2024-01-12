Tears of the Kingdom receives GOTY nomination for DICE Awards

We will know the results on February 15

Another week, another GOTY nomination for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Last week we wrote that Tears of the Kingdom had been nominated for the New York Game Awards, this week a new nomination has been added. The game has now been nominated by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences for the 27th edition of the DICE Awards. The winners of the awards will be announced on February 15 during the 27th edition of the DICE Awards. In the Game of the Year category, Tears of the Kingdom competes against: Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

In addition to Game of the Year, Tears of the Kingdom has also been nominated for the following categories:

  • Outstanding achievement in game direction
  • Outstanding achievement in game design
  • Adventure Game of the Year
  • Outstanding Technical Achievement

Nintendo’s other big blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Wonder achieved great success last year. This game has been nominated for 4 awards, namely:

  • Outstanding achievement in game direction
  • Outstanding achievement in game design
  • Family Game of the Year
  • Outstanding achievement in animation
Also Read:  Nintendo shares are rising ahead of the Switch 2

Finally, the free-to-play game F-Zero 99 has been nominated for the best racing game of the year. View all nominations here. Do you think Nintendo will walk away with many awards again on February 15?

