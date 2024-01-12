Tears of the Kingdom receives GOTY nomination for DICE Awards

#Tears #Kingdom #receives #GOTY #nomination #DICE #Awards

We will know the results on February 15

Another week, another GOTY nomination for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Last week we wrote that Tears of the Kingdom had been nominated for the New York Game Awards, this week a new nomination has been added. The game has now been nominated by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences for the 27th edition of the DICE Awards. The winners of the awards will be announced on February 15 during the 27th edition of the DICE Awards. In the Game of the Year category, Tears of the Kingdom competes against: Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

We’re pleased to announce the nominees for the 27th Annual #DICEAwards!

A total of 56 games are nominated this year, led by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with 9 nominations, Alan Wake 2 with 8, Baldur’s Gate 3 with 7, and COCOON with 6.

See full list of nominees: pic.twitter.com/djSS2iHC1e — Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) January 10, 2024

In addition to Game of the Year, Tears of the Kingdom has also been nominated for the following categories:

Outstanding achievement in game direction

Outstanding achievement in game design

Adventure Game of the Year

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Nintendo’s other big blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Wonder achieved great success last year. This game has been nominated for 4 awards, namely:

Outstanding achievement in game direction

Outstanding achievement in game design

Family Game of the Year

Outstanding achievement in animation

Finally, the free-to-play game F-Zero 99 has been nominated for the best racing game of the year. View all nominations here. Do you think Nintendo will walk away with many awards again on February 15?