Tech: After 28 years, the free and legendary program is now being removed from Windows

January 2024. 09. 09:03 Tech

Microsoft is directing users towards the paid Word and the ever smarter Notepad, after the final exit of the free WordPad is getting closer. They are already testing the version of Windows that does not have the iconic program.

Back in September 2023, Microsoft announced that after 28 years, the iconic text editor of Windows is over, and that they will no longer develop the free WordPad.

Although so far the program has not disappeared from machines running Windows 11, future system versions will no longer include it, and it will not be possible to install it again – for this Windows Latest noticed in the preview version of Windows 11, build number 26020.

Starting with this version, in the case of a complete reinstallation of Windows 11, users will only find the cooled location of WordPad. For those who upgrade from an earlier version, it seems that the program will still be available, but it will not be worth deleting – there will be no way to reinstall it in any form. There is a good chance that it is only a matter of time before it is permanently deleted from the users’ machines with an update.

It is not known why Microsoft decided to trash the program, but as an alternative, they recommend the paid Word or Notepad, which has been greatly improved in the recent period.

We wrote more about the significant changes coming soon to Windows 11 here.

