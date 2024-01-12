Tech: And it decreases: the universe may expand differently than we thought until now

#Tech #decreases #universe #expand #differently #thought

Tech: And it decreases: the universe may expand differently than we thought so far

January 2024. 12. 16:03 Tech

A new research result suggests that the dark energy that influences the expansion of the universe becomes more diluted the more the universe expands. If the results are correct, it can shed new light on the matter.

We have known for just over a quarter of a century that the universe is constantly expanding. Researchers attribute the process to dark energy, with the only catch being that we don’t know either the energy itself or its nature – so we can only talk about assumptions.

In the current best model, dark energy is a cosmological constant – its value is always the same at all points in space and time. However, a new set of data suggests that this assumption may not be correct, it says IFLScience based on the discovery presented at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

The Chilean Dark Energy Survey (DES) 1499 Ia (one a) type supernova data, whose brightness is always the same. Ia is a subclass of supernovae: the final explosion of white dwarfs in close binary or multiple systems.

The same luminosity of Ia supernovae allows astronomers to measure with relatively high precision how far away the galaxies hosting the explosion are from Earth. Not incidentally, the data can be used to estimate the “w” parameter.

For the cosmological constant, this parameter must be -1. However, based on the calculations, this value was -0.8. This may not seem like a big difference, but it is enough to suggest: as the universe expands, dark energy is diluted. According to Or Graur, a researcher at the University of Portsmouth, the standard cosmological model of the universe cannot be ruled out for now. However, if a future survey were to find that the parameter is not -1, it would be a very serious discovery.

The survey was the most comprehensive ever, but more large-scale research may soon follow.

