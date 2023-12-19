#Tech #Good #news #Android #users #wont #webcam #smartphone

Tech: Good news for Android users: soon you won't need a webcam if your smartphone is there

Így lett az oklahomai gyerekből Hollywood legjobb rendezőinek aranyembere.”,”shortLead”:”A ma 60 éves Brad Pittnek nehéz béklyót, a külsejéért megszállottan rajongó bulvársajtó folyamatos figyelmét és…”,”id”:”20231218_Brilians_szinesz_egy_szexszimbolum_testebe_zarva__Brad_Pitt_60_eves”,”image”:” december. 18. 20:00″,”title”:”Briliáns színész egy szexszimbólum testébe zárva – Brad Pitt 60 éves”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”1cdb2bfe-bfb9-451b-8e0e-e82d8982f266″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”Finnország NATO-csatlakozását viszont kifejezetten problémásnak nevezte.”,”shortLead”:”Finnország NATO-csatlakozását viszont kifejezetten problémásnak nevezte.”,”id”:”20231217_Oroszorszag_Putyin_Joe_Biden_NATO_Finnorszag_Ukrajna_oroszukran_konfliktus_oroszukran_haboru”,”image”:” december. 17. 13:31″,”title”:”Ha győzne Ukrajnában, Oroszország akkor sem támadna meg egy NATO országot – állítja Putyin”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”5b292ad2-aa84-4765-8a95-1be56b18f678″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”kkv”,”description”:”A hétvége folyamán több szállítmányozó cég is bejelentette, hogy elkerüli a Szuezi-csatornát.”,”shortLead”:”A hétvége folyamán több szállítmányozó cég is bejelentette, hogy elkerüli a Szuezi-csatornát.”,”id”:”20231218_hutik_tamadasok_BP_olajszallitas_Voros_tenger”,”image”:” december. 18. 13:47″,”title”:”A BP is bejelentette, hogy a húti lázadók támadásai miatt nem szállít több olajat a Vörös-tengeren”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”93e383da-0cfa-41bc-a209-b9b66fbd414c”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”Kiderült, hogy a mindennapos munkahelyre, majd visszafele ingázás nemcsak kényelmetlen, de még az ember egészségére nézve is káros lehet.”,”shortLead”:”Kiderült, hogy a mindennapos munkahelyre, majd visszafele ingázás nemcsak kényelmetlen, de még az ember egészségére…”,”id”:”20231218_dugo_autozas_ingazas_forgalom_munkaba_jaras_egeszsegi_hatasai_del_korea_tanulmany_depresszio_osszefugges_kevesebb_szabadido_mentalis_egeszseg”,”image”:” december. 18. 06:03″,”title”:”Rossz hír jött minden ingázónak”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”f488e5ad-9d8c-42ec-add5-bbc94627dd9b”,”c_author”:”Balla István – Kozák Zsuzsanna – Vándor Éva”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”Gyereknek könyvet ajándékozni mindig jó, de a karácsony különleges ürügyet is szolgáltat erre. Segítünk kiigazodni a kiadók kínálatában. “,”shortLead”:”Gyereknek könyvet ajándékozni mindig jó, de a karácsony különleges ürügyet is szolgáltat erre. Segítünk kiigazodni…”,”id”:”20231217_Karacsony_gyerekkonyv_ajanlo”,”image”:” december. 17. 20:00″,”title”:”Milyen könyvet vegyek a gyereknek karácsonyra? – a hvg.hu ajánlója”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”df6a8dd2-309c-4c17-9bb0-eda3b99c729c”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”gazdasag”,”description”:”Az Egyesült Államokból költözött vissza Törökországba a török központi bank új elnöke, hogy kezdjen valamit az inflációval, majd rádöbbent, hogy Isztambulban drágábbak a lakások, mint Manhattanben.”,”shortLead”:”Az Egyesült Államokból költözött vissza Törökországba a török központi bank új elnöke, hogy kezdjen valamit…”,”id”:”20231218_Akkora_az_inflacio_Torokorszagban_hogy_a_jegybankelnok_visszakoltozott_a_szuleihez”,”image”:” december. 18. 08:39″,”title”:”Akkora az infláció Törökországban, hogy a jegybankelnök visszaköltözött a szüleihez”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”8b1a3a2f-eede-464b-bdab-b31ad57b54c1″,”c_author”:”Bedő Iván”,”category”:”360″,”description”:”Az 1930-as években az első nagy rádióstúdók egyikeként épült fel, és szinte az utolsóként maradt mindmáig használatban.”,”shortLead”:”Az 1930-as években az első nagy rádióstúdók egyikeként épült fel, és szinte az utolsóként maradt mindmáig használatban.”,”id”:”20231218_Magyar_Radio_6os_studio_lebontas_muemlek_akusztika_hangverseny”,”image”:” december. 18. 15:10″,”title”:”A Magyar Rádió lebontásra ítélt 6-os stúdiója: miért kellene műemlékként megmaradnia?”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

2023. december. 19. 11:03

Tech

Microsoft’s Phone Link (formerly Your Phone) program will soon let you use your Android phone as a webcam, which can come in handy when you’re video conferencing with your computer. Because let’s face it, the cameras on laptops are not the real thing.

Back in October 2018, Microsoft made the Your Phone and Your Phone Companion applications available. The goal was to enable the user to transfer as many functions and content as possible from their Android phone to their Windows PC. In the meantime, name changes have also taken place, and now we are at the point where we can use the former Your Phone, now known as Microsoft Phone Link, as a PC application, and Link to Windows as a mobile application for Android devices.

The latest news is that the Link to Windows app will soon get some interesting video streaming features: Android users will soon be able to turn their smartphone into a webcam via the Link to Windows app.

Teardown of Microsoft’s Link to Windows 1.23102.190.0 installer revealed that the company is working on the webcam feature. The analyzed strings revealed that once the app is running on both connected devices, users can start a camera stream that allows their phone’s camera to be available on the PC. The strings don’t specifically mention “webcam,” but other signs point to the feature being related to video calling in some way. Ideally, this means that apps recognize your phone as a camera. Incidentally, this feature is similar to Apple’s Continuity Camera, which can turn an iPhone into a Mac webcam.

The Android Authority also discovered lines in the code that refer to effects that can be applied during a video call, such as blur, retouch, HDR, no filter, night mode, stabilization, and autoframing. Some lines also reveal that error messages are also displayed when the mobile is too hot to operate and because of this the camera function does not start. The cited source also notes that not all predicted functions may be released to the public.

The code that refers to the heating fault indication

© Android Authority

According to Android Authority, there’s also a chance that the webcam feature will be limited to devices that include Link to Windows as a system app. Many Samsung Galaxy smartphones and the OnePlus 11 running Android 14 have integrated Link to Windows into their system software, which opens up features like screen mirroring and instant hotspot.

If Microsoft decides to go this route, it would make sense to assign the feature to an upcoming smartphone release, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 (or some OnePlus, Oppo, Realme devices), assuming the app is deeply integrated with those as well.

