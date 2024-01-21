#Tech #played #lot #video #games #Ukrainian #soldier #shot #modern #Russian #tank #machine #gun #video

Tech: He played a lot of video games, that's why the Ukrainian soldier shot the most modern Russian tank with a machine gun – video

January 2024. 20. 21:43 Tech

Serhiy, the commander of the Ukrainian Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, aimed exactly where he could cause the greatest damage to the Russian T-90M tank.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “Special Military Operation”. The fighting has been going on since February 2022, with the West making it difficult for the Russians to advance with arms shipments and economic sanctions. We report on all developments in our series of articles.

Two videos showing a Ukrainian Bradley infantry fighting vehicle defeating the Russians’ most advanced tank, the T-90M, went viral on the internet this week. All this in addition to the fact that the Ukrainian 47th separate mechanized brigade used its 25 mm automatic cannon against the tank.

Higher quality footage of a pair of Ukrainian M2A2 Bradley IFVs from the 47th Mechanized successfully dueling a Russian T-90M in Stepove, disabling it, with a follow up FPV munition strike causing the crew to abandon the damaged vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Vor8IuVlBZ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) January 13, 2024

There are three things you can watch forever. Like this Ukrainian M2 Bradley IFV obliterating a «no-analogue» russian T-90M tank. ����: 47th Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/4NwvEryE3Y — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) January 18, 2024

The Ukrainian TSH has now managed to get the Bradley crew to speak, who revealed what led to the fact that the Bradley, which has a much lower chance against the T-90M, was able to win.

The soldier in the video, Szerhij, says that originally it was not their job to cover the charging infantry, but when the T-90M shot down the other Bradley, they had to take over.

A more personal and detailed interview with the crew of the Ukrainian Bradley which took on a russian T-90M. Also goes over using American-supplied Bradley IFVs in conditions of the Ukrainian winter ���� pic.twitter.com/GtSGt8Cxiq — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) January 19, 2024

The commander of the vehicle – who is also responsible for handling the weapons – first started shooting at the Russian tank with an anti-tank gun, but they ran out of them, so the machine gun came.

Szerhij said that he used to play video games a lot, so he knew exactly where and how to shoot the tank in order to cause the greatest damage to it.

The aim was to blind the tank driver so that the vehicle could not maneuver away from the scene. It was successful, and the tank suffered serious damage: in the video at the beginning of the article, you can clearly see that the gun turret is constantly rotating, it probably became uncontrollable due to the shots. The Russian soldiers finally tried to flee the scene after a suicide drone crashed into the tank.

