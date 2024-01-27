Tech: In 5 days, 7 million people go crazy for the new “Pokémon with a gun” game, the success is so loud that a lawsuit was filed against it

#Tech #days #million #people #crazy #Pokémon #gun #game #success #loud #lawsuit #filed

In 5 days, 7 million people go crazy for the new "Pokémon with a gun" game, the success is so loud that a lawsuit has been filed against it

January 2024. 26. 10:03 Tech

Palworld, developed by Pocketpair, gained 7 million subscribers in five days, and the success story also caught the attention of the Pokémon Company, which owns the rights to Pokémon.

The game known as “Pokémon with a gun”, Palworld, was released less than a week ago, and in a short time it was so successful that the servers serving the game crashed because of it. According to the developer of the game, Pocketpair, they collected 4 million subscribers in just three days, surpassing works such as Cyberpunk 2077, Baldur’s Gate 3 or Elden Ring.

According to the latest data, 7 million copies were sold in five days.

Of course, the Japanese Pokémon Company, which owns all the rights to Pokémon, also noticed the success. Although the company’s legal representatives did not mention Palworld once in their statement, they did say that they will investigate the “game released in January 2024” and that the company will take appropriate measures to “deal with acts that violate intellectual property rights related to Pokémon.”

According to the Pokémon Company, Pocketpair has not received any permission to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets in Palworld.

In Palworld, there are monsters similar to Pokémon, with the difference that you can also shoot in the game. These companions can be sold into slavery, killed, or eaten by users.

Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe is Automatonnak previously stated that all legal investigations were conducted before release and it is clear that Palworld does not infringe on Pokémon rights.

