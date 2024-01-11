Tech: insulin production in diabetics can be restarted in 48 hours – the key is two already approved drugs

#Tech #insulin #production #diabetics #restarted #hours #key #approved #drugs

Tech: Insulin production in diabetics can be restarted in 48 hours – two already approved drugs are the key | hvg.hu

Mutatjuk, mit tud a Zenbook Duo.”,”shortLead”:”Gyakorlatilag bármilyen felhasználásra átalakítható a Asus új készüléke, melynek teljesítmény terén sincs oka…”,”id”:”20240110_asus_zenbook_duo_14_ketkijelzos_laptop_oled_szamitogep_tablagep_dual_screen_ces_2024″,”image”:” január. 10. 22:03″,”title”:”Laptop? Táblagép? Kétkijelzős számítógép? Itt az Asus Zenbook Duo, amiből szinte bármi lehet hajtogatni”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”461e5a25-aecc-4959-820d-1c39da8d9fc1″,”c_author”:”HVG”,”category”:”360″,”description”:”Az akár szélsőséges indulatokat is mutató sportrajongók agyi funkcióinak tanulmányozása egyedülálló lehetőséget kínál annak elemzésére, hogy az intenzív odaadás, illetve ennek szélsőségesebb megnyilvánulása, a fanatizmus hogyan befolyásolja a neurális tevékenységeket – állítják chilei kutatók. “,”shortLead”:”Az akár szélsőséges indulatokat is mutató sportrajongók agyi funkcióinak tanulmányozása egyedülálló lehetőséget kínál…”,”id”:”20240109_fanatikus_emberek_agya_elrugjak_apottyost”,”image”:” január. 09. 11:30″,”title”:”Mi történik egy focifanatikus agyában, amikor nyer vagy veszít a csapat?”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”f1bd3d9c-8744-495a-af55-e678f2174e68″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”sport”,”description”:”Trent Alexander-Arnold is kidőlt az Arsenal elleni hétvégi mérkőzés után, így összesen nyolc sérültje van a Liverpoolnak. Szoboszlai Dominik a Newcastle ellen szenvedett combsérülést.”,”shortLead”:”Trent Alexander-Arnold is kidőlt az Arsenal elleni hétvégi mérkőzés után, így összesen nyolc sérültje van…”,”id”:”20240109_Friss_hirek_erkeztek_Szoboszlai_Dominik_seruleserol”,”image”:” január. 09. 17:34″,”title”:”Gyorsan gyógyul Szoboszlai, de szerdán még biztosan nem játszhat”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”4d9aabdd-3345-4eef-8649-21a6747a7b7a”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”A Szcientológiai Egyházhoz köthető, évekkel ezelőtt indult nyomozások egyike költségvetési csalás és más bűncselekmények miatt vádemeléssel zárult, a másik kuruzslással megvádolt 21 személy esetében, büntetővégzéssel. Az ítélet nem jogerős.”,”shortLead”:”A Szcientológiai Egyházhoz köthető, évekkel ezelőtt indult nyomozások egyike költségvetési csalás és más…”,”id”:”20240109_szicentologusok_Curtis_drogelvono_kuruzslas_nyomozas_vademeles_itelet”,”image”:” január. 09. 10:03″,”title”:”Kuruzslás miatt elítélték annak a szcientológusokhoz köthető, kamunak tartott elvonónak a tagjait, ahova Curtis is járhatott”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”3eebd219-2d10-46b5-a57c-0a575605dc40″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”kkv”,”description”:”Az agglomerációban élők egy része csaknem 60 százalékkal többet fizethet az új rendszerben. “,”shortLead”:”Az agglomerációban élők egy része csaknem 60 százalékkal többet fizethet az új rendszerben. “,”id”:”20240109_Vitezy_Lazar_bejelentes_rosszul_jarnak”,”image”:” január. 09. 14:55″,”title”:”Vitézy Dávid kiszámolta, kik járnak a legrosszabbul Lázár bejelentésével”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”807f2f5b-bd08-4efb-bc35-e2ec37f81053″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”kkv”,”description”:”Márciustól élnek a változások.”,”shortLead”:”Márciustól élnek a változások.”,”id”:”20240109_Lazar_Janos_kedvezmenyek_jegyek_valtozas”,”image”:” január. 09. 13:18″,”title”:”Lázár bejelentése után kiszámoltuk, hogy járnának a családok, ha vonatoznának”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

January 2024. 10. 06:03 Tech

Certain cells in the pancreas can have functions similar to beta cells, which can then produce insulin. The approach could lead to major advances in the treatment of diabetes.

The insulin-producing cells in the pancreas can be regenerated, so in the future the need for insulin injections may even be reduced in diabetic patients – points out a recent study by the Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy research published in a journal.

A breakthrough in the field could be that a cell found in the pancreas was induced to create cells that mimic the functions of beta cells. The latter are ineffective in the case of people with type 1 diabetes, or are even completely absent – ​​so they are unable to produce or store the insulin that enables blood sugar level regulation.

A research group led by a team from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute in Australia investigated the new use of two drugs that had already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These are detailed by Science Alert – they target the EZH2 enzyme. This enzyme basically controls cell development.

The two preparations – GSK126 and Tazemetostat – have already received FDA approval for cancer treatment and have now also been proven in the field of diabetes. Ultimately, these made it possible for pancreatic ductal progenitor (progenitor ductal) cells to develop functions similar to beta cells.

According to the signs, these modified cells can also produce insulin, at least they did so during the tests in response to glucose. The researchers tested their approach on tissue samples taken from two type 1 diabetics (7 and 61 years old) and a 56-year-old healthy person, and the same reaction was observed in each case. All this suggests that the solution can be used regardless of age.

It is also promising that regular insulin production can resume after only 48 hours of stimulation based on the tests.

All of this can be a promising approach to the treatment of diabetes, but it is worth noting that the research is still in its early stages and clinical trials are still to come.

