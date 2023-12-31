#Tech #iPhones #innovated

Tech: iPhones can be innovated in a way never seen before

2023. december. 30. 10:03

Tech

Different artificial intelligence models are now easily available, but they all work on remote servers, i.e. in the cloud. Apple, on the other hand, anticipates a revolutionary breakthrough by including AI directly in the iPhone.

Whether we chat with ChatGPT or Bard, we need to know that their “knowledge” is somewhere far away from us, but of course, thanks to the Internet, this is almost imperceptible. Apple, on the other hand, is preparing something completely different and would put artificial intelligence in the user’s pocket. The company’s artificial intelligence researchers, writes the MacRumors – by developing an innovative technique for using flash memory, they achieved the ability to install large language models (LLMs) directly on iPhones and other Apple devices with limited memory.

As I know, LLM-based chatbots require enormous data and memory, which can be a problem for, for example, an iPhone, which has far from infinite memory. In other words: high-performance models require significant memory for storage, and traditional smartphones, such as the iPhone 15 with 8 GB of memory, have difficulty meeting the needs of models with potentially hundreds of billions of parameters. This is why Apple researchers thought of innovating on the memory front, and developed a new technique that uses flash memory to store the AI ​​model data. Their method cleverly circumvents the limitation with two key techniques that minimize data transfer and maximize flash memory throughput.

In our research article, the authors mention two types of methods. “Winding” is a kind of recycling method. Instead of loading new data each time, the AI ​​model reuses some of the already processed data. This reduces the need for constant memory fetching, making the process faster and smoother.

“Row-to-column stacking” is a technique similar to reading a book in larger chunks instead of one word at a time. With more efficient grouping, data can be read out of the flash memory faster, speeding up the AI’s ability to understand and generate language.

The combination of these methods allows AI models to run up to twice as much as the iPhone’s available memory. That’s a 4-5x speed increase on standard processors and an impressive 20-25x faster on GPUs. “This breakthrough is particularly crucial for deploying advanced LLMs in resource-constrained environments, thereby expanding their applicability and accessibility,” the researchers write.

This breakthrough in AI efficiency opens up new possibilities for future iPhones, such as more advanced Siri capabilities, real-time language translation, and sophisticated AI-driven features in photography and augmented reality. The technology also lays the groundwork for iPhones to run complex AI assistants and chatbots on the device itself.

