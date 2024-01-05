Tech: It doesn’t look at all like we thought: the first true-to-color image of the planet Neptune has been created

#Tech #doesnt #thought #truetocolor #image #planet #Neptune #created

January 2024. 05. 14:03 January 2024. 05. 14:21 Tech

Even though Uranus and Neptune are planets with very similar structures, their colors differ significantly. Researchers from the University of Oxford have now found the answer to why, and it turns out that until now we had a bad idea of ​​what the latter planet looks like.

In the summer of 1989, NASA’s Voyager-2 spacecraft visited Neptune, a distant planet of the Solar System, and recorded it. For the first time, humanity has seen photos of the deep blue celestial body – which it now turns out is not what it really looks like.

Since the two planets are almost twin worlds – they have almost the same mass, and their atmospheres are made up of similar materials – scientists did not understand why the two celestial bodies have different colors. The question has occupied astronomers for decades, and it seems that the solution is not to be found in the planets, but in image processing technology.

A recent analysis of Voyager 2 images shows that both planets have a similar greenish-blue hue.

According to Patric Irwin, a planetary physicist at the University of Oxford, the problem arose from the fact that the clouds, streaks and wind in the photo taken of Neptune could only be depicted in such a way that it changed the original color. Despite the fact that the researchers were aware of this problem, and the recordings were published with explanations, this information was lost somewhere in the ether over time, writes the Space.com.

To find the true colors, Hubble and the European Space Agency’s VLT (Very Large Telescope) took new images of the two planets. Binoculars record a rich color spectrum in every pixel. After that, they looked at the Voyager-2 images again and reworked them in accordance with the new data.

The blue color comes from methane in the planet’s atmosphere, which absorbs the red color of sunlight.

A Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society According to a new study published in the scientific journal Uranus, Uranus is slightly whiter, probably because its somewhat stagnant atmosphere allows the accumulation of methane fog. Because of this, it reflects the red parts of sunlight to a greater extent than Neptune.

The presence of accumulated methane ice particles may also explain why Uranus changes color slightly during its 84-year orbit around the Sun. According to observations, the planet appears greener during the solstice and bluer during the equinox.

