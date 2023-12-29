#Tech #Hell #Juno #spacecraft #ventures #closer #Jupiters #volcanic #moon #tomorrow

Tech: It’s like seeing Hell itself: Juno spacecraft ventures closer than ever to Jupiter’s volcanic moon tomorrow | hvg.hu

Az eredeti javaslatot meglehetősen felvizezték, a jogszabály betartását jórészt a tagállamokra bízzák, nemigen vannak szankciók, amelyekkel kikényszeríthető az előírások megsértése.nn”,”shortLead”:”Az Európai Parlament és az Európai Tanács ideiglenes megállapodást kötött az európai médiaszabadság-törvényről…”,”id”:”20231228_Europai_mediaszabadsagtorveny_media_EU_”,”image”:” december. 28. 12:30″,”title”:”Az EU-s médiatörvényt nem vétózta meg a magyar kormány, de nem is kell majd betartania”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”d7f004d7-4647-45a2-9dea-0e67e73a4860″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”A Jupiter Io nevű holdjának felszínén az extrém gravitációs körülmények miatt a legaktívabb vulkanikus tevékenység figyelhető meg a Naprendszerben. Ezt most a NASA Juno űrszondája is megerősítheti.”,”shortLead”:”A Jupiter Io nevű holdjának felszínén az extrém gravitációs körülmények miatt a legaktívabb vulkanikus tevékenység…”,”id”:”20231229_nasa_juno_urszonda_jupiter_io_vulkanikus_hold_megfigyeles_vulkani_tevekenyseg”,”image”:” december. 29. 11:03″,”title”:”Mintha magát a poklot látnánk: holnap minden eddiginél közelebb merészkedik a Juno űrszonda a Jupiter vulkanikus holdjához”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”ce92a1d4-06ac-4291-b29f-c072faefd61d”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”Szörfözött, rosszkor volt rossz helyen.”,”shortLead”:”Szörfözött, rosszkor volt rossz helyen.”,”id”:”20231228_Capatamadasban_halt_meg_egy_tizeneves_ausztral_fiu”,”image”:” december. 28. 16:38″,”title”:”Cápatámadásban halt meg egy tizenéves ausztrál fiú”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”f889d9c9-2ba0-40d7-ab36-3caa693b599a”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”kkv”,”description”:”Az atomhivatal több, mint egy éve folytat egy eredetileg 120 napra taksált vizsgálatot.”,”shortLead”:”Az atomhivatal több, mint egy éve folytat egy eredetileg 120 napra taksált vizsgálatot.”,”id”:”20231229_Tippeljen_a_gozerovel_epulo_Paks_II_megkaptae_mar_a_legfontosabb_engedelyet”,”image”:” december. 29. 07:50″,”title”:”Tippeljen, a gőzerővel épülő Paks II. megkapta-e már a legfontosabb engedélyét!”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”03cefc70-4a67-43c7-b2a1-878efac7e41d”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”Kevinnek vetélytársa akadt a brit miniszterelnöki rezidencián.”,”shortLead”:”Kevinnek vetélytársa akadt a brit miniszterelnöki rezidencián.”,”id”:”20231227_Rishi_Sunak_karacsony_video”,”image”:” december. 27. 13:44″,”title”:”Rishi Sunak bohócot csinált magából karácsonyra”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”2388d418-3793-442a-999d-e4ab38393fc7″,”c_author”:”Lengyel Tibor”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”Online és személyesen is vizsgálta az önkormányzatokat a kormány a nemrég lezárult “közszolgálati ellenőrzése“. A Miniszterelnökség részleteket nem árult el, de a kiértékelés fázisában lévő revízió az önkormányzatok százezernyi munkajogi és pénzügyi döntését vizsgálhatta, az eredmény pedig éppen a választási kampányidőszakra fut majd be.”,”shortLead”:”Online és személyesen is vizsgálta az önkormányzatokat a kormány a nemrég lezárult “közszolgálati ellenőrzése“…”,”id”:”20231229_Lezarult_az_onkormanyzatok_allami_ellenorzese_oriasi_mennyisegu_adat_feldolgozasa_folyik”,”image”:” december. 29. 05:18″,”title”:”Lezárult az önkormányzatok állami ellenőrzése, rengeteg adatot gyűjtött be a kormány”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”3b5f9e7e-132f-47c8-9387-41f3273a535b”,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”A turizmus egyik legforgalmasabb napján mindvégig zárva tartott a látogatók előtt a világ egyik leghíresebb látványossága.”,”shortLead”:”A turizmus egyik legforgalmasabb napján mindvégig zárva tartott a látogatók előtt a világ egyik leghíresebb…”,”id”:”20231228_Eiffel_torony_zarva_sztrajk_turizmus”,”image”:” december. 28. 08:52″,”title”:”Alaposan ráfázott, aki szerdán akarta meglátogatni az Eiffel-tornyot”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

2023. december. 29. 11:03

Tech

Due to the extreme gravitational conditions on the surface of Jupiter’s moon Io, the most active volcanic activity in the Solar System can be observed. This can now be confirmed by NASA’s Juno spacecraft.

The Juno space probe closes the year with an important maneuver, and NASA with it. According to the organization, on December 30, the device will come closer than ever to one of Jupiter’s most exciting moons. If everything goes according to plan and there is no need to change Juno’s orbit, the structure will be only 1,500 kilometers from Io’s surface on Saturday.

How important this moment will be is clearly demonstrated by the fact that during the previous flyby in May and June, Juno could only see the moon from a distance of between 10,000 and 100,000 kilometers, writes the Gizmodo.

The celestial body is also special because there is volcanic activity on its surface. This is characteristic of few celestial bodies in the Solar System, but the moon stands out among them, as it is the most active such object of all. Volcanic activity is also strengthened by the tidal phenomenon created by Jupiter’s gravity.

Juno team principal scientist Scott Bolton said using past and present data, researchers can study how volcanoes on Io’s surface are changing. It may reveal how often volcanoes erupt, how bright and hot they are, how lava flows change shape, and how Io’s activity is linked to the flow of charged particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere.

By the way, Juno has photographed the surface of Io before: in the photos taken from 80,000 kilometers, the celestial body looks as if we were seeing hell itself. However, the spacecraft is not only investigating this one moon: it recently flew 1,046 km from the surface of Ganymede, during which it discovered the presence of organic materials.

According to the plans, the spacecraft will approach Io again in February 2024 to a distance of 1,500 km, so scientists will be able to take a second look at what conditions prevail on the surface of the celestial body.

