#Tech #comfortable #mobile #typing #free #space #screen #case #iPhone #full #keyboard

Tech: More comfortable mobile typing and more free space on the screen: with this case, the iPhone gets a full keyboard | hvg.hu

Would you like to receive the most important news immediately?

No please Please

Click to turn on notifications “Please” button!

The notification function is available in the following browsers:

Chrome 61+, Firefox 57+, Safari 10.1+

Thank you for subscribing!

Oops!

Something went wrong during registration, after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

Already subscribed!

The notification function is disabled in your browser!

If you want notifications, please enable them in your browser settings, then after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

[{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”1fcda308-8cff-4931-bff1-25b0a1768b3d”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”A 46 éves nő a New York állambeli Adirondack-hegységben túrázott karácsonykor, mikor kicsúszott. Tapasztalt túrázó, aki rájött, hogy eddig szerencséje volt. “,”shortLead”:”A 46 éves nő a New York állambeli Adirondack-hegységben túrázott karácsonykor, mikor kicsúszott. Tapasztalt túrázó, aki…”,”id”:”20240107_turazas_Amerika_eletmentes_fagyhalal”,”image”:” január. 07. 18:50″,”title”:”Azt hitte, meg fog halni, végül egy fenyőbe kapaszkodva élte túl a kemény mínuszokat egy túrázó Amerikában”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”f7aae93d-9b0e-484a-8fe4-d8962de85c63″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”gazdasag”,”description”:”Az elnök azután került tűz alá, hogy bejelentette: júniusban indul az európai parlamenti választáson, és ha nyer, lemond a tisztségéről. “,”shortLead”:”Az elnök azután került tűz alá, hogy bejelentette: júniusban indul az európai parlamenti választáson, és ha nyer…”,”id”:”20240107_Michel_megprobalja_megakadalyozni_hogy_Orban_atvegye_az_Europai_Tanacs_iranyitasat”,”image”:” január. 07. 21:39″,”title”:”Charles Michel szerint meg lehet akadályozni, hogy Orbán átvegye az irányítást az Európai Tanácsban”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”b3feb74b-c4f1-4423-8478-8dfc98f6cf9c”,”c_author”:”HVG”,”category”:”360″,”description”:”Két miniszter is felelős a területért, a nagy kérdés, hogy kinél van a kasszakulcs.”,”shortLead”:”Két miniszter is felelős a területért, a nagy kérdés, hogy kinél van a kasszakulcs.”,”id”:”20240108_hvg_focus_ventures_ki_afonok_nagy_marton_szalay_bobrovniczky_kristof”,”image”:” január. 08. 11:30″,”title”:”Kormányon belül indulhat harc a védelmi iparért”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”77a6c51b-6c72-483e-9669-bc852ac93093″,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”kultura”,”description”:”A 88 éves Ferdinandy Györgyöt tüdőgyulladással vitték kórházba floridai otthonából még novemberben, az állapota azonban nem javult. Vasárnap halt meg.”,”shortLead”:”A 88 éves Ferdinandy Györgyöt tüdőgyulladással vitték kórházba floridai otthonából még novemberben, az állapota azonban…”,”id”:”20240108_Ferdinandy_iro_halalhir”,”image”:” január. 08. 10:19″,”title”:”Elhunyt Ferdinandy György író, egyetemi tanár”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”5796674c-b72b-408d-805f-16f123114dcf”,”c_author”:”Weisz Balázs”,”category”:”kultura”,”description”:”Pacifizmus, veszteség-feldolgozás és a japán folklór ihlette különleges atmoszféra – az új, egész estés animéban minden benne van, ami miatt Mijazaki Hajao filmjeit szeretjük.”,”shortLead”:”Pacifizmus, veszteség-feldolgozás és a japán folklór ihlette különleges atmoszféra – az új, egész estés animéban minden…”,”id”:”20240107_mijazaki_hajao_animacios_film_a_fiu_es_a_szurke_gem_kritika”,”image”:” január. 07. 18:30″,”title”:”Álmokon keresztül az alvilágba – megnéztük A fiú és a szürke gémet”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”12105c24-6368-4a36-9108-a55690652d3c”,”c_author”:”Bosch Rexroth Kft.”,”category”:”brandcontent”,”description”:”Miért hasznos és miért éri meg a mesterséges intelligencia használata? Hogyan segít a technológia a hatékonyságnövelésben, a folyamatok javításában és a munkatársak képességeinek jobb kihasználásában? A mesterséges intelligencia alapú megoldások egyre nagyobb szerepet töltenek be a gyártástechnológiában is, számos cég használja arra, hogy hatékonyabbá tegye a működését. Ezekről kérdeztük Sas Zoltánt, a Bosch Rexroth Kft. IoT-rendszerekkel foglalkozó tervezőmérnökét.”,”shortLead”:”Miért hasznos és miért éri meg a mesterséges intelligencia használata? Hogyan segít a technológia…”,”id”:”20231204_Mesterseges_intelligencia_gyartastechnologia_IoT_Bosch_Rexroth”,”image”:” január. 08. 11:30″,”title”:”Leküzdhetővé váltak a emberi elme korlátai”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:true,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:true,”c_isbranded”:true,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”9fccf73f-07a2-437f-8f73-d6bf70152e18″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”Egyelőre nem tudni, mi lesz, ha megválasztják képviselőnek Charles Michelt, az Európai Tanács jelenlegi elnökét. “,”shortLead”:”Egyelőre nem tudni, mi lesz, ha megválasztják képviselőnek Charles Michelt, az Európai Tanács jelenlegi elnökét. “,”id”:”20240108_havasi_orban_charles_michel_europai_tanacs”,”image”:” január. 08. 11:08″,”title”:”Sajtófőnöke Orbán esetleges Európai Tanács-elnökségéről: „Stratégiai nyugalmat javaslunk az ügyben””,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”ba6b353b-81dd-4090-b628-245bc9094f96″,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”sport”,”description”:”A görögök után a házigazdáktól is kikapott a magyar csapat az Eindhovenben zajló Európa-bajnokság második csoportmeccsén.n”,”shortLead”:”A görögök után a házigazdáktól is kikapott a magyar csapat az Eindhovenben zajló Európa-bajnokság második…”,”id”:”20240106_magyar_noi_vizilabda_valogatott_eb_vereseg_olimpiai_kvota”,”image”:” január. 06. 20:36″,”title”:”Második Eb-meccsén is kikapott az olimpiai kvótáért küzdő női vízilabda-válogatott”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

January 2024. 08. 14:03 Tech

The new case from Clicks turns the iPhone into a giant BlackBerry, which provides several useful functions in addition to upgrading Apple devices with physical keyboards.

With the rise of smartphones, traditional push-button devices gradually became obsolete. Today, there is no other option to only get (smart) devices that need to be tapped on the screen – the last swallow was BlackBerry, which used to be the standard of the category, trying to use Android devices.

However, they have now launched an accessory that can be used to transform the iPhone into a BlackBerry effect. At least, something similar.

The company stylishly called Clicks has developed a case that gives the mobile a full-fledged, physical keyboard, as long as you don’t mind that the iPhone will be really long.

The accessory is connected to the device via the Lightning or USB-C port, and does not close the possibility of charging either: there is also a charging port at the bottom.

In addition to tapping, another notable feature of the device is that it can handle keyboard shortcuts, as it also has a well-known CMD button from macOS. The combination CMD-H takes you to the home screen, while CMD-Space brings up search, for example. The icing on the cake is that it even has a backlight.

There is also a promise that a dedicated application will soon arrive in the App Store, with which the accessory can get even more functions, writes the Gizmodo.

The keyboard case is available in two colors, lemon yellow and gray, and the price starts at $139, i.e. approximately HUF 48,000 – this applies to the iPhone 14 and 15 Pro models, and for the 15 Pro Max, they already ask for $159 (approximately HUF 55,000). for the case.

According to the manufacturer’s website, they also deliver to Europe, so the product can also be purchased beyond the American market, which will start shipping in February.

We recommend it from the front page