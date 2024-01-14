#Tech #NASA #unveils #Concorde #change #future #flight

Tech: NASA unveils 'new Concorde' that could change the future of flight

January 2024. 13. 06:03 Tech

NASA and Lockheed Martin unveiled the final version of the X-59 plane at a spectacular presentation: according to the plans, the plane will exceed the speed of sound with its 11.5-meter nose design without causing a sonic explosion. If this really succeeds, then supersonic flight can even resume over populated areas.

January 12, 2024 will go down in aviation history books as an important day: NASA presented its supersonic jet aircraft, also known as the “new Concorde”, developed jointly with the American Lockheed Martin for years.

This is X-59. The presentation, which was broadcast live and can be viewed by clicking here, was full of fun and festive atmosphere. Several speakers praised the engineers of the two companies and emphasized how significant a milestone the X-59 is, pushing the boundaries of flight.

The star of the event was, of course, the aircraft itself, and in fact the presentation did not contain any substantial new information – since the X-59’s features were already known to the audience, in fact, the plane was already visible in its preview form in August 2023. Now, the final look has debuted at Lockheed Martin’s California aircraft design facility.

The moment before the reveal.

© NASA

He silently slams the door on us

Of course, the question may arise: why is a jet aircraft capable of supersonic speed such a big deal in 2024, if the Concorde was already capable of this at the end of the 1960s?

The answer is to be found in the sonic boom – this is the sound effect generated by supersonic machines when they exceed the speed of sound. This was precisely Concorde’s problem, because in 1973 supersonic speed over land was banned.

This is where the X-59 comes into play, which can cross the speed of sound almost silently, at least no louder than slamming a car door. Of course, the structure does not rewrite the laws of physics, but praises the work of the engineers working on it: an 11.5 (!) meter long nose is located at the front of the machine, which tries to make the crossing of the speed of sound quieter by shaping the shock waves.

The long nose was already a given in the case of the Concorde, even if not to this extent – one of the characteristics of the plane was that the pointed nose could be folded down during landing, thus helping the pilots’ view.

Well, X-59 pilots won’t have to worry about how they look because of the wide 11-meter nose on the windshield – since the plane won’t have one. Of course, they will not be flying blind, because in the absence of a windshield, a system called External Vision System (XVS) will show the pilots what is in front of the plane on the monitors installed in the cabin. And navigation, like any other airplane, is assisted by many others besides the visual system.

Pamela Melroy, the deputy director of NASA – who previously served as an astronaut – emphasized at the event that at first she had doubts about the plane, mainly because it does not have a forward-facing windshield. However, he now believes that this direction could revolutionize aircraft design and that this camera technology could be used on other planes as well.

Next comes the live test

It was said at the presentation that the plane is ready to fly and will be tested over some populated areas in the United States of America – specifically to collect data from people about sound effects. All of this could be the harbinger of changes to the already mentioned regulations, which prohibit the movement of machines capable of flying faster than the speed of sound over populated areas.

By the way, the plane is 30 meters long, 9 meters wide, and can fly at a speed of approximately 1,489 km/h – it is not yet known when it will take off for the first time, only that it was announced that “soon”.

