Tech: None of the past 50 years have been as exciting as 2024 – next year will be the start of space exploration

Tech: None of the past 50 years have been as exciting as 2024 – space exploration will really start next year

Farkas Zoltán idén többnyire Máltáról figyelte, mi történik itthon, és nagyon nem tetszik neki. Ez nem mehet így a végtelenségig

2023. december. 28. 11:00

Tech

If everything goes according to plan, three lunar missions may come together in January alone, something like this has never happened before. The United States, China and Japan are also aiming for the celestial body accompanying the Earth, while the European Space Agency has already set its sights on Jupiter. We have gathered what important events are expected in space research in 2024.

On July 20, 1969, two members of the American Apollo program crew, Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, were the first to walk on the moon. Half a century later, the race to conquer the Moon has renewed, but this time the stakes are higher. In our series of articles, we review the 50-year history of lunar exploration and outline possible scenarios for the colonization of the celestial body.

In the decades following the end of the Apollo program in 1972, nothing as exciting has happened in space travel as has happened in the past few years. This is mainly due to the fact that the private sector has also appeared in the space industry, so we can no longer expect results only from organizations under state supervision such as NASA or the European Space Agency.

It all started almost to the day exactly eight years ago, when in December 2015, SpaceX’s rocket was the first in the world to return to Earth from space after launch. Then came more and more scientific and technological successes: SpaceX’s reused launch vehicle also landed safely, then came NASA’s landing with the Perseverance Mars rover, the drone carried there, the successes of Ingenuity, not to mention the Orion spacecraft orbiting the moon let’s talk And of course there is China, whose units managed to land on Mars and the Moon, as well as India, which briefly set foot on the latter celestial body.

Events have really picked up in the last two or three years. However, the best is yet to come.

The moon is in focus

Next year’s missions will most likely target the Moon. The first one would be launched immediately on January 12: the American Intuitive Machnies IM-1 mission will deliver a lander to the Malapert A crater near the southern side of the celestial body. Several NASA instruments will be placed on board the spacecraft. According to the plans, Nova-C will operate for one lunar day – that is, for 14 days – and is not expected to survive the extreme conditions that follow, also accompanied by a fourteen-day night. It should be able to provide a sufficient amount of data from the Moon in two Earth weeks.

The company plans two more missions to the moon in 2024: IM-2, also set to launch in early 2024, will take another version of Nova-C near Shackleton Crater, and may be the mission where Nokia tests how does the 4G connection work in space.

IM-3 can start as early as mid-2024, alongside NASA’s instruments with the Lunar Vertex rover.

© Johns Hopkins APL / Lunar Outpost / Ben Smith

Another private company may reach the moon in January. Astrobotic Peregrine Mission 1 (TO2-AB) is scheduled to launch on Jan. 8 and land on the celestial body 32 days later. The lander was selected for the trip as part of the NASA CLPS program, and will carry several of the organization’s scientific instruments with it.

Japan, China and the USA would also make history

The fact that there will be a third landing attempt in January clearly shows how important the celestial body is to scientists. This will be conducted by the engineers of the Japanese space agency JAXA. SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) may attempt to land on January 19, and if all goes well, it will make Japan the fifth country to reach the moon.

But Japan will not be the only Far Eastern country to travel to Earth’s companion in 2024. China’s next lunar mission, Chang’o-6, could take off in May and would also perform a historic task. With the mission, the Chinese are targeting the Apollo crater located at the South Pole, from which the structure will be sampled according to the plans. This mission will also be extremely important – both for China and the scientific world – because it will be the first time that mankind will collect samples from the far side of the Moon.

And if we’re talking about missions of historical importance, we can’t leave NASA’s Artemis-II without a word. According to the plans, this could start as early as November, there will be four astronauts on board the Orion spacecraft, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch representing NASA and Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency. Hopefully, the start will not be delayed as it almost happened when the trip was announced.

It is important that this time no man will set foot on the moon, as the unit will not land on the surface of the celestial body. Regardless, this will be the most important trip since the Apollo missions, which will lead to another moon landing, the Artemis III mission.

And then comes India

India should not be forgotten either, especially after the country made history in 2023 by successfully landing its unit on the moon. This time, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will focus on the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send humans into space. During the first test, the spacecraft can rise to a height of approximately 15 km, and then there will be a second test, where the vehicle would reach even higher with a robot called Vyommitra. Finally, in late 2024 or early 2025, India’s first manned flight could take place.

Spacecraft can fly again

The United States Space Shuttle program was active for about thirty years, that is, for three decades, America sent spacecraft into outer space. The USA could not be completely satisfied with the project, because during its 30-year service two space planes were destroyed: the Challenger in 1986 and the Columbia in 2003. A total of 14 people lost their lives in the two disasters – 13 American and one Israeli astronaut.

The program was retired in 2011 after the return Atlantis landed on July 21. However, in 2024, the United States will have a space shuttle again.

Colorado-based Sierra Space has been working for years to develop the Dream Chaser spacecraft, which could finally take off in 2024. According to the plans, it will be launched by a rocket and then land under its own power on its landing gear, just like an airplane.

According to plans, the spacecraft will deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

It will also be heading to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Boeing CST-Starline. The capsule can set off in April, and although it will only be a test, it will already be manned: with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. The purpose of the flight is for the company to demonstrate what the Starliner is capable of. The spacecraft is expected to be attached to the ISS for eight days.

A milestone for Europe

Not only NASA, but also the European Space Agency (ESA) can look forward to the year 2024 with excitement. In addition to the two organizations working together on many projects, ESA can launch its Ariane 6 rocket for the first time between June 5 and July 31.

There were no problems with the device in the tests so far, but the engineers still have to go over a lot of things before the actual launch. If all goes according to plan, the next-generation unit will replace Ariane 5.

Illustration.

© Arianespace

To infinity and more

Although most of the missions in 2024 will target the Moon, there will be quite a few that will head for deep space.

As part of NASA’s Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration program, scientists would examine the magnetosphere of Mars, for example. Meanwhile, ESA’s Juice probe is scheduled to use the gravitational pull of Earth and the Moon for the first time in August 2024 to accelerate and eventually reach Jupiter’s icy moons. The device also recently took a selfie with our planet.

BepiColombo’s new close-to-Mercury flight is also scheduled for next year. The European-Japanese probe last came within 236 km of the innermost planet of the Solar System and took beautiful pictures of it. During the flight, the device will collect valuable data about the celestial body in order to better understand its operation and surface conditions.

It is also worth mentioning NASA’s Europa Clipper mission, planned for October. Its goal is Jupiter’s icy moon Europa, where it will search for signs of life. According to assumptions, some form of life may be present in the icy subsurface ocean. The device will be able to enter orbit around the gas giant in 2030. Those who are in a hurry can still get a “boarding card” for the device, 2195 Hungarians have already done so.

If you want to know about similar things at other times, like the Facebook page of the HVG Tech section.

We recommend it from the front page

