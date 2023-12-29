Tech: OpenAI and Microsoft sued by The New York Times for stealing their articles to develop chatbots

#Tech #OpenAI #Microsoft #sued #York #Times #stealing #articles #develop #chatbots

Tech: OpenAI and Microsoft are sued by The New York Times for stealing their articles to develop chatbots

A népszerű modellek, szolgáltatások szinte mindegyike Amerikából jön, ám aki alaposabban körbenéz, a világ minden táján találhat ígéretes, érdekes megoldásokat.”,”shortLead”:”Míg Európa a mesterséges intelligencia szabályozásában, az Egyesült Államok a fejlesztésében jár élen. A népszerű…”,”id”:”20231228_hvg_mesterseges_intellgencia_yemaachi_rakkutatas”,”image”:” december. 28. 14:15″,”title”:”Hogy mit keres Ghánában a mesterséges intelligencia? Megoldást a rák kezelésére”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”dd55acb1-0453-4237-9145-27a6c561fd4b”,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”„Ez az ember bevásárlóközpontban, sportlétesítményben vagy a metróban is lecsapna” – mondta Pavel Cerny rendőrségi oktató az egyetemi támadás miatt felvetett biztonsági óvintézkedésekkel kapcsolatban.”,”shortLead”:”„Ez az ember bevásárlóközpontban, sportlétesítményben vagy a metróban is lecsapna” – mondta Pavel Cerny rendőrségi…”,”id”:”20231228_Csehorszag_rendorsegi_szakerto_lovoldozes”,”image”:” december. 28. 19:16″,”title”:”Cseh rendőrségi szakértő: Nem a fegyvertartást kell korlátozni, hanem fel kell készíteni az embereket a hasonló fenyegetések ellen”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”8f4e6a26-a460-4b3b-b56a-72969bac437e”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”Mezopotámiában több olyan téglát is készítettek, amikre – vélhetően – az aktuális uralkodó nevét vésték. A vizsgálatok alapján furcsa anomália ment végbe a térségben abban az időben.”,”shortLead”:”Mezopotámiában több olyan téglát is készítettek, amikre – vélhetően – az aktuális uralkodó nevét vésték. A vizsgálatok…”,”id”:”20231228_fold_magneses_mezoje_mzopotamia_tegla_kormeghatarozas_vizsgalat”,”image”:” december. 28. 08:03″,”title”:”Nagyon furcsa dologról árulkodnak 3000 éves téglák: rejtélyes anomália alakult ki a Föld mágneses mezejében”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”ea4af81b-8367-4e66-bac8-e187030b3b9b”,”c_author”:”Ford KKE Kft.”,”category”:”brandchannel”,”description”:”Az amerikai márka első tömeggyártású elektromos autója jött, látott és győzött, most pedig néhány fontos tulajdonságnak köszönhetően még vonzóbbá válik.”,”shortLead”:”Az amerikai márka első tömeggyártású elektromos autója jött, látott és győzött, most pedig néhány fontos tulajdonságnak…”,”id”:”fordmagyarorszag_20231114_MachE_frissites”,”image”:” december. 29. 13:30″,”title”:”Az elektromos autó akkumulátora túléli magát az autót?”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:true,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:true,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:”Ford Közép- és Kelet-Európai Kft.”,”c_partnerlogo”:”cc7ea449-d2a8-423d-ac2e-cc71c2f7b6d5″,”c_partnertag”:”fordmagyarorszag”}]

2023. december. 28. 09:06

2023. december. 28. 09:17

Tech

The New York Times claims that OpenAI, as well as its close partner Microsoft, stole their articles to train its language models – and this caused them serious damage, which is why they are suing.

To train the language model behind a chatbot, such as ChatGPT, an enormous amount of data and information is required. The source and database from which the developers obtain these is sometimes a legal quagmire, and now the The New York Times claims: OpenAI, which is also behind ChatGPT, copied millions of their articles to train its language models.

As a result, the Times is filing a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, which is closely related to it, due to copyright infringement – the latter invested in OpenAI and created a chatbot on the same technological basis as ChatGPT. This is Copilot, formerly known as Bing chatbot.

The paper states that, due to the fact that the language models were taught from their articles, the chatbots are already “directly competing” with their content. According to them, both ChatGPT and Copilot can produce outputs (answers) that narrate and summarize Times articles, sometimes verbatim, and imitating the style of the paper.

This, the article details, affects their relationship with readers and takes away from the publisher the income from subscriptions, licensing, and advertising.

What’s more, they even go on to say that they see AI models as a threat to high-quality journalism by undermining publishers’ ability to protect and monetize their content — while OpenAI and Microsoft believe language models trained in this way “ proved to be extremely profitable.

A The Verge OpenAI spokeswoman Lindsey Held said: they respect the rights of content producers and owners, and are committed to working together to help them benefit from AI technologies.

Held called previous discussions with the Times productive and expressed surprise at the lawsuit in light of them.

The Times is asking that the two companies be held liable for damages and that Microsoft and OpenAI be barred from using their content to train their models — and ultimately, that the Times articles be removed from the language model dataset.

